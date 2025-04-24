WATCH: White Sox Rookie Shane Smith Strikes Out Career-High Seven Against Twins
MINNEAPOLIS – Shane Smith was dealing yet again on Thursday versus the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
The 25-year-old rookie right-hander has been a bright spot for the 5-19 White Sox, entering his fifth start ranked third in opponents' slugging (.231), fourth in batting average (.167), fourth in OPS (.509) and 12th in ERA (2.82) among American League pitchers with at least 22 innings.
He had one of his best starts of the season on Thursday, finishing with 82 pitches, five innings, four hits, zero earned runs, one walk and a career-high seven strikeouts. His full arsenal was working against the Twins, striking out three batters with his four-seam fastball, two with his slider and one with his changeup and curveball.
Here are the highlights.
Whether Smith gets his first win of the season hangs in the balance as the game entered a rain delay with the White Sox leading the Twins 3-0 through seven innings. Regardless, he's been a steal for the White Sox since they acquired him with the No. 1 overall pick in December's Rule 5 Draft from Milwaukee.
