What To Know About 2026 MLB Draft Lottery and White Sox Outlook

A few ping pong balls could go a long way in forecasting the White Sox future.

For the fourth time in history, the MLB Draft order will be determined by a lottery system. The draft order used to be based on the previous season's standings, but now there's a bit more intrigue and unknown for many teams.

The White Sox are one of 15 teams with a chance to receive the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, and that will be determined Tuesday at the winter meetings in Orlando, Fla. The draft lottery show is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast on MLB Network and streamed on MLB.com. The 2026 MLB Draft is scheduled for July 11 in Philadelphia.

2026 MLB Draft Lottery odds

The Colorado Rockies had the worst record in MLB in 2025 at 43-119, but teams cannot receive a lottery pick more than two years in a row, so the Rockies aren't eligible for the 2026 lottery after being included the previous two drafts.

That means the White Sox, after going 60-102 in 2025, are given the highest odds to receive the No. 1 overall pick. The Nationals and Angels are also not eligible for the lottery as "payor clubs," which means they give rather than receive revenue sharing dollars and cannot receive a lottery pick in consecutive years.

Playoff teams from the previous season are not eligible for the lottery either, which leaves 15 teams in contention to receive the No. 1 overall pick in 2026. Here are the odds to do so.

White Sox: 27.73%

Twins: 22.18%

Pirates:16.81%

Orioles: 9.24%

Athletics: 6.55%

Braves: 4.54%

Rays: 3.03%

Cardinals: 2.35%

Marlins: 1.85%

D-backs: 1.51%

Rangers: 1.34%

Giants: 1.01%

Royals: 0.84%

Mets: 0.67%

Astros: 0.34%

Rockies: ineligible

Nationals: ineligible

Angels: ineligible

Top 2026 draft prospects

(rankings per MLB.com)

Ranking Player Position School Age/Height/Weight Bats/Throws 1 Roch Cholowsky Shortstop UCLA 20, 6'2"/195 R/R 2 Grady Emerson Shortstop Forth Worth Christian School (TX) 17, 6'2"/180 L/R 3 Justin Lebron Shortstop Alabama 21, 6'2"/180 R/R 4 Jacob Lombard Shortstop Gulliver Prep (FL) 18, 6'3"/185 R/R 5 Drew Burress Outfield Georgia Tech 21, 5'9"/182 R/R 6 Derek Curiel Outfield LSU 20, 6'2"/182 L/L 7 Carson Bolemon LHP Southside Christian School (SC) 18, 6'4"/210 R/L 8 Gio Rojas LHP Stoneman Douglas High School (FL) 18, 6'4"/190 R/L 9 Cameron Flukey RHP Coastal Carolina 20, 6'6"/210 R/R 10 Sawyer Strosnider Outfielder TCU 20, 6'2"/200 L/L

No. 1 overall picks from last 10 years

2025: Eli Willits, SS, Washington Nationals

2024: Travis Bazzana, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

2023: Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2022: Jackson Holliday, SS, Baltimore Orioles

2021: Henry Davis, C, Pittsburgh Pirates

2020: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Detroit Tigers

2019: Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore Orioles

2018: Casey Mize, RHP, Detroit Tigers

2017: Royce Lewis, SS, Minnesota Twins

2016: Mickey Moniak, OF, Philadelphia Phillies

White Sox last 10 first-round picks

2025: Billy Carlson, SS, Corona High School (Calif.) (No. 10)

2024: Hagen Smith, LHP, Arkansas (No. 5)

2023: Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Mississippi (No. 15)

2022: Noah Schultz, LHP, Oswego East High School (Ill.) (No. 26)

2021: Colson Montgomery, SS, Southridge HS (Ind.) (No. 22)

2020: Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee (No. 11)

2019: Andrew Vaughn, 1B/LF, California (No. 3)

2018: Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon State (No. 4)

2017: Jake Burger, INF, Missouri State (No. 11)

2016: Zack Collins, C, University of Miami (No. 10)

