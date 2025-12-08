South Side Hit Pen

What To Know About 2026 MLB Draft Lottery and White Sox Outlook

Here are all the details to know going into the 2026 MLB Draft lottery, plus a look at the top draft prospects, previous No. 1 picks and recent White Sox draft history.
Chicago White Sox logo behind home plate at Rate Field.
Chicago White Sox logo behind home plate at Rate Field.

Chicago White Sox

A few ping pong balls could go a long way in forecasting the White Sox future.

For the fourth time in history, the MLB Draft order will be determined by a lottery system. The draft order used to be based on the previous season's standings, but now there's a bit more intrigue and unknown for many teams.

The White Sox are one of 15 teams with a chance to receive the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, and that will be determined Tuesday at the winter meetings in Orlando, Fla. The draft lottery show is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast on MLB Network and streamed on MLB.com. The 2026 MLB Draft is scheduled for July 11 in Philadelphia.

2026 MLB Draft Lottery odds

MLB Draft Lottery
A view of the set of the MLB Draft Lottery at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings.

The Colorado Rockies had the worst record in MLB in 2025 at 43-119, but teams cannot receive a lottery pick more than two years in a row, so the Rockies aren't eligible for the 2026 lottery after being included the previous two drafts.

That means the White Sox, after going 60-102 in 2025, are given the highest odds to receive the No. 1 overall pick. The Nationals and Angels are also not eligible for the lottery as "payor clubs," which means they give rather than receive revenue sharing dollars and cannot receive a lottery pick in consecutive years.

Playoff teams from the previous season are not eligible for the lottery either, which leaves 15 teams in contention to receive the No. 1 overall pick in 2026. Here are the odds to do so.

  • White Sox: 27.73%
  • Twins: 22.18%
  • Pirates:16.81%
  • Orioles: 9.24%
  • Athletics: 6.55%
  • Braves: 4.54%
  • Rays: 3.03%
  • Cardinals: 2.35%
  • Marlins: 1.85%
  • D-backs: 1.51%
  • Rangers: 1.34%
  • Giants: 1.01%
  • Royals: 0.84%
  • Mets: 0.67%
  • Astros: 0.34%
  • Rockies: ineligible
  • Nationals: ineligible
  • Angels: ineligible

Top 2026 draft prospects

(rankings per MLB.com)

Roch Cholowsky
UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field.

Ranking

Player

Position

School

Age/Height/Weight

Bats/Throws

1

Roch Cholowsky

Shortstop

UCLA

20, 6'2"/195

R/R

2

Grady Emerson

Shortstop

Forth Worth Christian School (TX)

17, 6'2"/180

L/R

3

Justin Lebron

Shortstop

Alabama

21, 6'2"/180

R/R

4

Jacob Lombard

Shortstop

Gulliver Prep (FL)

18, 6'3"/185

R/R

5

Drew Burress

Outfield

Georgia Tech

21, 5'9"/182

R/R

6

Derek Curiel

Outfield

LSU

20, 6'2"/182

L/L

7

Carson Bolemon

LHP

Southside Christian School (SC)

18, 6'4"/210

R/L

8

Gio Rojas

LHP

Stoneman Douglas High School (FL)

18, 6'4"/190

R/L

9

Cameron Flukey

RHP

Coastal Carolina

20, 6'6"/210

R/R

10

Sawyer Strosnider

Outfielder

TCU

20, 6'2"/200

L/L

No. 1 overall picks from last 10 years

  • 2025: Eli Willits, SS, Washington Nationals
  • 2024: Travis Bazzana, 2B, Cleveland Guardians
  • 2023: Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates
  • 2022: Jackson Holliday, SS, Baltimore Orioles
  • 2021: Henry Davis, C, Pittsburgh Pirates
  • 2020: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Detroit Tigers
  • 2019: Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore Orioles
  • 2018: Casey Mize, RHP, Detroit Tigers
  • 2017: Royce Lewis, SS, Minnesota Twins
  • 2016: Mickey Moniak, OF, Philadelphia Phillies

White Sox last 10 first-round picks

Hagen Smith Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith throws during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park.
  • 2025: Billy Carlson, SS, Corona High School (Calif.) (No. 10)
  • 2024: Hagen Smith, LHP, Arkansas (No. 5)
  • 2023: Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Mississippi (No. 15)
  • 2022: Noah Schultz, LHP, Oswego East High School (Ill.) (No. 26)
  • 2021: Colson Montgomery, SS, Southridge HS (Ind.) (No. 22)
  • 2020: Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee (No. 11)
  • 2019: Andrew Vaughn, 1B/LF, California (No. 3)
  • 2018: Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon State (No. 4)
  • 2017: Jake Burger, INF, Missouri State (No. 11)
  • 2016: Zack Collins, C, University of Miami (No. 10)

