3 Biggest Reasons the White Sox are on the Cusp of .500

The Chicago White Sox can prove they mean business on Tuesday night.

After taking down the Los Angeles Angels 6-0 to start the week, the team officially moved to 17-18 on the season. In other words, they are now one win away from being a .500 team, and one win away from growing their lead for an AL Wild Card spot. Yup, that's right, your 2026 Sox are currently in the playoff picture. Win today while the Detroit Tigers lose, and they can even move into the second Wild Card spot.

Of course, the first week of May isn't the time to be scoreboard watching. Holding onto that playoff spot isn't going to be easy for this young group, and it shouldn't even be the expectation. But the mere fact that the Sox are even swimming in these waters to start the year says a lot about how far they have come.

Speaking of which, let's take a look at three reasons why the Sox' first month-plus has gone far better than anyone expected ...

Shining Stars

May 1, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) is congratulated after hititng a solo home run during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Make no mistake, Munetaka Murakami deserves the biggest bouquet. The Japanese slugger hasn't just met expectations; he is about to lap them. The adjustment to life in the Majors has been remarkably smooth, so much so that he sits atop the league leaderboard with 14 home runs. His most recent came in the series-opening win against the Los Angeles Angels, which sailed 429 feet and left his bat at 190 mph.

It's players like Murakami who can inspire an entire clubhouse. Does that mean he can single-handedly drag the Sox out of the mud? Not necessarily, but watching someone like him put on this kind of performance is infectious. Whether it be witnessing his special power-hitting swing or simply seeing him embrace a lost organization, morale has undoubtedly shot up on the South Side.

The force is unbelievably STRONG with this one!



Mune with his 14th home run of the year 😤 pic.twitter.com/ue8FfttZPq — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 5, 2026

Nevertheless, what has really made the Sox' top of the order so deadly is the one-two punch of Murakami and Colson Montgomery. The latter was considering the organization's next true star before Murakami burst onto the scene, and he has certainly played like it in recent weeks. After a relatively slow start, Montgomery is now up to nine home runs with 23 RBIs.

To be sure, there are plenty of other contributors who deserve a tip of the cap. You don't win 11 of their last 16 without big moments from across the roster. However, there is still something to be said about stars playing like stars. Chicago suddenly looks like a team that has two future All-Stars in the mix.

Also, how can you not love their new sushi handshake!?

Colson Montgomery : 135 wRC+, 9 homers



Munetaka Murakami : 160 wRC+, 13 homers.



They need to be teammates for life or I will dead ass cry pic.twitter.com/t9FbP1BfNC — Julian (@Julian4948) May 2, 2026

Starting Rotation Settling In

Apr 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Davis Martin (65) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

What started as a major concern has become anything but during this recent winning stretch. The Chicago White Sox' starting rotation has looked like one of the best in baseball, especially since rookie Noah Schultz was called up to lead the way.

The flame-throwing youngster has a 2.53 ERA over his first four appearances with 20 strikeouts on the board. In his last outing against the San Diego Padres, Schultz went 6.0 innings with only two hits allowed. We may not be at the point where a Schultz start feels like a sure-fire win, but we're getting decently close.

Regardless, if Schultz has been the revelation, Davis Martin and Sean Burke have been the steady hands. Both veterans have settled in tremendously and have been able to go deep into games. Burke hasn't allowed a run in either of his last two starts and has pitched a combined 13.1 innings of work with 12 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Martin is fresh off a 10 K outing against the Angels with zero runs allowed.

The two of them have helped shrink the combined ERA for White Sox starters to a combined 2.86. According to Sox On 35th, this is the best clip in baseball since April 3. That's one way to turn around a season!

Patience at the Plate

Apr 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas (20) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The first two weeks of the season had Chicago White Sox fans grimacing. The strikeouts were stacking up fast, as this young team looked far too eager to make the big play on a day-to-day basis. To the credit of Will Venable, however, he has seemingly helped this group change its tune. Chicago has become one of the most disciplined teams at the plate, currently sitting ninth in baseball with 139 walks this season.

Chicago's chase percentage is also Top 10, as they have done an increasingly better job forcing teams to throw in the zone. Munetaka Murakami has been the catalyst for this. While he may strike out a good amount, he also walks as much as anyone in the bigs. His 28 walks are the most on the team and the fifth-most in the league.

Miguel Vargas has also been tremendous in this department, following up last year's 9.8 percent walk rate by starting 2026 at 16.0 percent. This puts him in the major's 91st percentile. As for his individual chase rate of 15.6 percent, Baseball Savant has this inside the 99th percentile. We're talking some elite plate approach, folks!