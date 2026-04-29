Drew Romo Hits First Two Career Home Runs to Carry White Sox to Series Win

First-time White Sox players can't stop hitting home runs!

As Munetaka Murakami lights Major League Baseball on fire with his 12 early-season home runs , one of the team's newest roster additions wanted to join in on the fun. Catcher Drew Romo was called up to the team this weekend after the organization decided to DFA veteran Reese McGuire. He failed to record a hit in either of his first appearances, which included his first White Sox start against the Nationals on April 26.

His second Sox start told a very different story. Stepping up to the plate in the bottom of the fourth with Sam Antonacci standing on first, Romo made some hard contact with a sinker. The ball traveled 104.4 mph off his bat and 377 feet into right field for the game-tying home run.

While Romo had some prior big league experience under his belt, the blast marked the first of his MLB career. And he knew just how to celebrate!

The next pitch Romo saw in the bottom of the sixth had the same exact outcome. Romo took lefty relief pitcher Brent Suter deep with a 397-foot bomb. To make matters more impressive, the two home runs came from the opposite side of the plate for the switch-hitter. The first also came off José Soriano, who entered the night as arguably the hottest pitcher in baseball. Not only was he 5-0 with a 0.24 ERA, but his 43 strikeouts ranked fifth in baseball.

In his next at-bat, Drew Romo hits his SECOND MLB homer! https://t.co/2plp02pnKX pic.twitter.com/ZufDRj7Jt2 — MLB (@MLB) April 29, 2026

While Colson Montgomery and Sam Antonacci added their own RBIs, the White Sox pretty much have Romo to thank for their 5-2 Tuesday night victory. The win also guaranteed them only their fourth series victory over the season and only their second at The Rate.

Drew Romo Continues Strong 2026

Apr 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Drew Romo (36) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Known more for his defensive chops and less for his offensive firepower, Romo started to show some serious signs of life at the plate in Triple-A. Romo had a .946 OPS over his 17 games played with the Charlotte Knights. His 17 hits, 11 RBIs, and four home runs made him one of the squad's most productive bats. And that sure was an encouraging sign after his struggles in Colorado.

The 35th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the Rockies eventually called Romo up for his big league debut in 2024. He would go on to play 16 games that season before appearing in only three the following year. Despite the upside he offered defensively, Romo couldn't offer enough in the batter's box. This led to him hitting the waivers and bouncing around multiple organizations this winter until the Sox eventually snagged him.

It's hard to say exactly what has changed for Romo since arriving in the organization, but the Sox would love to see this version of him hang around. Edgar Quero simply hasn't lived up to the high bar he set during his rookie campaign, which has been hard to ignore with Kyle Teel sidelined to start the season. Perhaps Romo can help pick up some of the slack while the Sox await Teel's return.

Speaking of which, Teel's rehab assignment was put on a slight delay as he continues to work on his running. The hamstring strain has now kept him out since early in the World Baseball Classic. His initial timeline for a return was 4-6 weeks. While he does seem close to taking the field in Triple-A, GM Chris Getz still would commit to any specific date this week.