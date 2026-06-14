3 Takeaways After White Sox Steal Series vs. Dodgers for the First Time in 12 Years

After dropping Game 2 of the series, the Chicago White Sox bounced back in a big way against the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning 6-4. This marks the organization's first series win over the Dodgers since 2014. Yes, you read that right.

There will now be an off-day before the White Sox travel to face the New York Yankees.

Here's what stood out in the huge series win against the Dodgers.

White Sox Offense Explodes in 6th Inning

After a game that saw the White Sox record only one hit against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Chicago had a six-run sixth inning to beat the Dodgers.

Left fielder Sam Antonacci had his first home run that left the field of play, showcasing the power we all knew he had. Then, designated hitter Andrew Benintendi hit a run-scoring double.

Shortstop Colson Montgomery broke out of his slump by homering off a lefty with a runner in scoring position. Finally, second baseman Chase Meidroth hit a two-run shot to cap off a terrific sixth inning for the Sox. The three-homer inning served as a good reminder of the slugging that stretches across this Sox lineup. Chicago now has 96 homers on the season, which is the third-most in baseball.

Nevertheless, the hitting wasn't the only important factor in this game!

Pitching Bounces Back

After walking 10 batters in Saturday's game, the White Sox pitching bounced back strong.

Bryan Hudson opened the game and would give up a solo shot to Freddie Freeman. But it was mostly nails from that point on.

The White Sox had an unusual approach to Sunday's game. Instead of putting in presumptive starter Erick Fedde in the second inning, Sean Newcomb pitched 2.1 shutout innings. Fedde would then come in, pitching just 2.2 shutout innings before being pulled for Grant Taylor.

Jun 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde (47) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Taylor and Seranthony Dominguez would struggle, giving up three runs, but the White Sox held on for the win.

While this was definitely an unusual move for Will Venable, it was very effective. Could we see this being used more on Fedde days? It's definitely possible, especially considering he's been one of their weaker starters.

Regardless, the pitching was incredible today, given the juggernaut lineup Los Angeles possesses, and Chicago stranded runners when it mattered.

What To Make of This Team?

Beating the Dodgers in a series is impressive. But what's more impressive is how they did it.

This is the difference between this year's team and past years. They don't give up when the odds are against them. They keep clawing and fighting back, even when their backs are up against the wall.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday that the White Sox will be "aggressive" at the Trade Deadline. After this series win, I have to believe that this team could make a run in the playoffs with some additional help.

With Cleveland Guardians star third baseman Jose Ramirez suffering a hamate fracture on Saturday, the AL Central is officially ripe for the taking. Can the White Sox do it?

We shall see in the coming months!