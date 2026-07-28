White Sox vs. Yankees Lineup: Time to Move Meidroth Up? Kay Must Step Up, More

After a heartbreaking loss to the New York Yankees on Monday, the Chicago White Sox are looking to get back in the win column.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (55-50) vs. New York Yankees (60-46)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Chase Meidroth, 2B

9. Drew Romo, C

Will Venable will go with his usual lefty-heavy lineup against Yankees' former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. The top of the lineup will consist of Sam Antonacci, Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, and Colson Montgomery, per usual against right-handers. Montgomery will be playing shortstop after DH'ing on Monday.

Andrew Benintendi could be in for a good night against Cole. Being the only veteran in the lineup, he's seen Cole the most (18 at-bats) and has two home runs in his career against the veteran pitcher. He may end up being the key for the game.

Braden Montgomery is on a good pace as of late. In his last seven games, he is slashing .280/.400/.400 with three runs driven in. Tristan Peters will be back in the lineup, but has struggled lately. In his last seven games, the All-Star is slashing .136/.269/.182 with no runs driven in.

Chase Meidroth will be batting eighth, despite a .333/.393/.542 slash line in his last seven games. It may be time to move him up in the order once again if Peters continues to struggle. Finally, Drew Romo will be back in the lineup, forcing Edgar Quero to the bench. Romo is slashing .095/.174/.143 in his last seven games.

New York Yankees Lineup

1. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

2. Ben Rice, DH

3. Amed Rosario, 3B

4. Jasson Domínguez, RF

5. Trent Grisham, CF

6. Anthony Volpe, SS

7. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

8. Max Schuemann, LF

9. Austin Wells, C

Paul Goldschmidt will be leading off for New York on Tuesday after a 1-for-4 game against the White Sox on Monday. Amed Rosario will be playing third for José Caballero, and Trent Grisham will be back in center field for Spencer Jones. After hitting his first career home run, Ali Sánchez will sit for Austin Wells.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Anthony Kay, LHP

Anthony Kay has had an up-and-down season. Despite a 4.21 ERA, he is struggling to make an impact on this White Sox team because he is not going far enough in his starts. He has not worked six innings since June 22 against the Cleveland Guardians and has not gone over that mark on the season.

While in his last seven games he has a 3.94 ERA, it still hasn't been enough to consistently win games with him on the mound. Kay will have to hope for a long outing on Tuesday against the Yankees to save a bullpen that was exhausted on Monday.

New York Yankees - Gerrit Cole, RHP

Gerrit Cole started hot in his return from injury, but he's not been himself lately. In his last seven games, he has a 4.73 ERA.

However, in his last start, he did go seven innings with only three earned runs allowed. The White Sox will have to be incredibly patient against Cole for a win. He's still elite.