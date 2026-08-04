A Look at the New White Sox Starting Rotation After the Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is over, which means a push for the postseason comes to a climax with the Chicago White Sox.

Erick Fedde will be moved to the bullpen amid the trade for Luis Castillo. So, what will the starting rotation look like when the postseason arrives?

Let's review the White Sox' revamped group!

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a season full of unexpected twists and developments, Sean Burke's mid-season transformation into an ace is one of the biggest. Burke went from a questionable starter to the unquestioned best starter on the White Sox roster.

In his last seven games, Burke has a 1.45 ERA in 43.1 innings with a whopping 59 strikeouts. What used to be a pitcher with shaky command has become someone the White Sox can count on to make the right pitch in the right situation.

Luis Castillo

White Sox starting pitcher Luis Castillo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis Castillo was acquired by the White Sox on Saturday. He will likely make his Chicago debut this week against the Boston Red Sox. In 20 games this year, the three-time All-Star has a 5.06 ERA. While there's no question he's been a reliable pitcher in the past, you have to wonder if he'll improve with Chicago.

If he does, expect him to be near the top of the playoff rotation, with a 2.25 ERA in his postseason career.

Davis Martin

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Davis Martin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ace for the first couple of months of 2026, Davis Martin has found himself in a bad stretch.

In his last 15 starts, he has a 4.39 ERA, compared to the 2.41 ERA he had on June 10. While he has zero playoff experience, his command will likely help him in the postseason. If Martin can regain his early-season form, this would look like a much stronger playoff rotation for the White Sox.

Anthony Kay

Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Kay, after a rough start to the season, has been pitching much better of late.

In his last seven starts, he has a 3.48 ERA, including a 6.1-inning shutout against Tampa Bay on Sunday. It wouldn't be the worst thing in the world to convert him to a bullpen role in the playoffs, but he can also be a very good back-end starter should injuries occur.

Noah Schultz

Aug 1, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Noah Schultz (22) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox would make no further deals on deadline day to move Noah Schultz back to Charlotte. This shows increased faith in the young left-hander, who seems to be improving over his last few starts. While White Sox fans probably don't feel comfortable putting Schultz in the postseason rotation, as long as the four aforementioned guys stay healthy, they won't need to.

Overall, this has the making of a good playoff rotation, but it could have been better if the White Sox had made another move before the deadline.