3 Takeaways After White Sox Blowout Rays to Steal the Series

The Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, 9-1, winning the series on the road. With the trade deadline only hours away, there were many positives to draw from this win. Let's talk about it!

Anthony Kay's Great Night

For just the second time this season, Anthony Kay went six or more innings in the win on Sunday. In 6.1 shutout innings, Kay gave up seven hits and one walk, while striking out three batters.

Kay's ERA has been lowered to 4.01, while he has a 3.48 ERA in his last seven starts. Despite the White Sox acquiring Luis Castillo and still being in the market for a pitcher, it feels like Kay is moving towards keeping his spot in the rotation if they acquire another pitcher.

Finally, Kay proved he can go deep into games while getting out of jams effectively. Grant Taylor came in for 1.2 shutout innings and looked dominant as always in relief.

Everson Pereira and Tristan Peters Break Out of Slumps

It's been a rough go of it for All-Star center fielder Tristan Peters since the second half started.

In 15 second-half games, Peters has slashed .083/.167/.104, often making weak contact with the ball. He was in a 0-for-24 slump in his last several games before breaking the slump with a nice base hit in the fourth inning.

As for outfielder Everson Pereira, he had been trending down since coming back from injury on July 27. He was 0-for-7 before today's game with six strikeouts. However, that would come to an end on Sunday, with a 2-for-4 day with four runs driven in, including a towering home run and a double.

410 ft homer for Everson Pereira ‼️ pic.twitter.com/JZHIKWj0Uv — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2026

White Sox Overcome Sloppy Defensive Play

Both the Rays and White Sox committed two errors, with two early unearned runs scored off Griffin Jax in some wild plays. The White Sox were able to overcome errors of their own to allow only one run in the ninth off Duncan Davitt.

Hitting the long ball was the key for Chicago's blowout win on Sunday. Andrew Benintendi, Pereira, and Miguel Vargas hit home runs in the 9-1 win, beating the best home team in baseball in the series.

Next up, the White Sox have an off-day before traveling to Fenway Park for a series with the Boston Red Sox. New acquisition Luis Castillo will likely be pitching in this series, as the White Sox are likely to continue to add at the Trade Deadline.