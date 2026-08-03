White Sox Trade Grade: Is Chicago's Huascar Brazobán Deal with Mets a Steal?

Every contending team normally needs an extra reliever around this time of year, and the Chicago White Sox are no exception.

The White Sox started deadline day by announcing that they made a late-night trade for Mets reliever Huascar Brazobán. In exchange, GM Chris Getz gave up pitching prospects Gabe Davis and Zach Franklin.

Grading the White Sox' Huascar Brazobán Trade

Aug 2, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Huascar Brazoban (43) walks off the field after the top of the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Luke Weaver may be the top Mets reliever on the trade block, Huascar Brazobán isn't far off. In 46 games (six starts), Brazobán has a 2.56 ERA this year with 49 strikeouts in 52.2 innings. While he does have a slight issue with walks (3.9 per nine innings), he is having a great season overall.

When reviewing Brazobán's Baseball Savant page, it's easy to see why the White Sox may have gotten an absolute steal of a pitcher. Brazobán throws a 96 mph sinker that can get out hitters regularly. But his changeup is what fools hitters the most. He throws it 40% of the time with a .248 expected slugging and a 31.1 whiff rate this year.

Because of his arsenal, he doesn't get barrelled a ton, induces soft contact often, and gets a lot of ground balls. His xERA and xBA are 2.75 and .198, respectively, both in the 94th percentile.

Brazobán's story is a great one. He was signed as an international free agent by the Colorado Rockies in 2011 out of the Dominican Republic, but did not debut until the 2022 season with the Miami Marlins. In 214 games, he has a 3.49 ERA. While he is 36, because of his late debut, he won't be a free agent until after the 2029 season, which would likely be the end of his career at 40.

So, what did Chris Getz give up?

Gabe Davis (No. 18 prospect in system) and Zach Franklin (unranked) were a low price to pay for an underrated reliever with control. While Davis had potential with a 6-foot-9 frame, the right-hander struggled with his command. The 2025 fifth-round pick has a great fastball and an above-average slider. However, it didn't result in great results for Davis.

Through eight starts in High-A, he looked to be cruising with a 2.63 ERA. However, once he got to Double-A, it all fell apart. In 10 starts with Birmingham, he had an 8.31 ERA with a 1.85 WHIP.

As for Franklin, he was functioning as a relief pitcher in Triple-A with a 4.37 ERA on the season.

White Sox Grade: A

The White Sox didn't have to give up much at all to get a reliever with elite advanced metrics and great control. Brazobán could make a huge impact on this White Sox bullpen as a flamethrowing right-hander. Expect this to not be Getz's final trade before the deadline.