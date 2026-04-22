FOUR IN A ROW: Munetaka Murakami's HR Streak Lives On for White Sox

Munetaka Murakami is officially the hottest hitter in baseball.

The emerging White Sox star got his night started with a single in the top of the first inning. Then, thanks to a double by Colson Montgomery two at-bats later, he came around the bases and helped Chicago take a 2-0 lead. They would finish the opening frame with a 4-0 advantage after a sac fly and Sam Antonacci's first-ever RBI triple.

Murakami was just getting started, though. Thanks to his team's hot start, Murakami would step back up to the plate in the top of the second. Merrill Kelly quickly got behind in the order 2-1 after he tried to get Murakami to chase high. Considering he entered the night with 21 walks on the season, that wasn't going to happen.

Kelly proceeded to toss a change-up that dropped inside the zone. Murakami turned on it in the blink of an eye, sending the ball high and deep into the right field bleachers. The ball traveled 426 feet with a 30-degree launch angle.

Oh, and it marked his FOURTH STRAIGHT game with a home run.

MUNETAKA MURAKAMI HOMERS FOR A 4TH STRAIGHT GAME! pic.twitter.com/68FsSqpqi1 — MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2026

Munetaka Murakami Keeps the Streak Alive

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Known for historic levels of power in Nippon League overseas, this was exactly what the White Sox hoped for when they shockingly landed him in free agency this past offseason. The Japanese star has instantly seen his swing translate, putting together two separate streaks of three or more consecutive games with a homer.

This latest streak of four bumped him up to nine blasts on the season, which ties him with the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the second-most in Major League Baseball. Houston's Yordan Alvarez currently holds the lead with ten, but he's also played two more games than both the White Sox and Yankees stars.

Murakami also entered the night with a barrel rate (26.2) that pales in comparison to only Judge and the Nationals' James Wood. This means he currently has a better combination of exit velocity and launch angle than Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Kyle Schwarber. Yes, you read that right. Someone in a White Sox uniform is actually swimming in those waters!

Speaking of which, Sarah Lang noted how there have been 17 home runs this season struck with a 113+ mph exit velocity. Murakami now owns three of them. Pitchers have seemingly been well aware of this, too, yet Murakami has given them no choice but to give him something to hit. His plate discipline has been a pleasant surprise, as he has repeatedly refused to chase balls outside the zone and came into the day tied as having the third-most walks in baseball .

The White Sox may not be off to the start they want, but there is no question that Murakami is giving fans something to be very excited about. They brought him to Chicago to be a star, and he's already checking that box as we head toward the one-month mark.