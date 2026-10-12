Every White Sox Player Set to Hit Free Agency This Offseason

As the Chicago White Sox deal with the fallout of losing in the American League Division Series, the team must move toward the offseason. With the uncertainty of the impending lockout, it will be a weird offseason for free agency. Will many free agents sign before December 1, or will we see more sign after? Will the stove be hot for the White Sox after a strong postseason run?

Nobody really knows the answers until it happens. With that being said, let's go over every White Sox player who will hit free agency following the World Series.

Randal Grichuk

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Randal Grichuk (34) reacts after striking out during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Designated hitter Randal Grichuk will hit free agency after a successful year platooning with Andrew Benintendi. But it didn't start that way. The 13-year veteran started the season with the New York Yankees, where he slashed an abysmal .194/.212/.323 in 16 games. The Yankees released Grichuk on May 1, and he quickly signed with Chicago.

Playing almost exclusively against left-handers, Grichuk would have wild success with the White Sox. In 101 games, Grichuk slashed .299/.328/.598 with 15 home runs and 44 runs driven in, and was a huge part of what the White Sox were able to do on offense against left-handers. Entering his age-36 season, this will be a key decision this offseason on what to do with the lefty killer.

Sean Newcomb

Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) pitches during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Relief pitcher Sean Newcomb will enter free agency after a year that saw him as one of the most important high-leverage arms throughout the season.

After signing a one-year, $4.5 million deal with Chicago, Newcomb appeared in a career-high 60 regular-season games, pitching to a 3.09 ERA in 90.1 innings. While those are fantastic numbers over a full season, they took a step back in the second half. In the first half, Newcomb had a 2.52 ERA in 35 games. In his 25 second-half games, he pitched to a 3.93 ERA. This included a horrible 8.76 ERA in September.

While he gave up just two runs in seven postseason innings, questions remain about his ability to produce over a full year, as he enters his age-34 season. However, if he's in general manager Chris Getz's price range, he's a no-brainer to bring back to the bullpen.

Erick Fedde

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde (47) walks off the field after being relieved during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Erick Fedde was part of the 2024 White Sox trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers that acquired All-Star third baseman Miguel Vargas. He returned last offseason on a one-year deal. Fedde came in during all sorts of situations, starting and bulk relieving in 33 games.

In 141 innings, Fedde had a 3.83 ERA, including a 3.29 second-half ERA, with 99 strikeouts. While Fedde was good in the second half, he often struggled to keep the ball on the ground, giving up 23 home runs during 2026. Entering his age-34 season, it's somewhat unlikely the White Sox will retain Fedde.

Jake Rogers

Aug 29, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Jake Rogers (28) inspects the baseball after catching a pop-up in foul territory against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Rogers spent time on four major league teams during the 2026 season. Due to injuries and ineffectiveness at the catching position, Rogers became the backup to Kyle Teel at the back end of the season. In 18 games, Rogers slashed .103/.239/.179 with one home run (a walk-off). Going into the offseason, it's highly unlikely that he will be retained.

Tommy Pham

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Tommy Pham (21) reacts after flying out in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tommy Pham was also part of the 2024 Vargas trade. The 2026 season wasn't very kind to Pham, who was 0-for-14 with the New York Mets. He was traded by the Philadelphia Phillies on August 31 for cash and went 3-for-17 with a home run with Chicago. He also went 0-for-3 with two walks in the postseason.

Given Pham is entering his age-39 season, retirement could be on the horizon. Either way, he should be considered unlikely to return to Chicago.