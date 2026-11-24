Chris Getz had underlined a right-handed hitting outfielder as a position of need for the Chicago White Sox. He's now got his guy.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the White Sox have signed outfielder Tyrone Taylor to a two-year, $17 million deal. Taylor had one of his best seasons between the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs in 2026, slashing .279/.325/.502 with 16 home runs. This included a 30-game stretch with the Cubs where he hit .351 with an .890 OPS.

Grading the Tyrone Taylor Signing for the White Sox

Aug 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor (55) hits a sacrifice RBI against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Tyrone Taylor in the second round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of high school. He made his debut during the 2019 season, but would not become a full-time player until 2021. In five seasons with Milwaukee, he slashed .239/.294/.451 with 41 home runs. In December, 2023, the Brewers traded Taylor, along with pitcher Adrian Houser, to the New York Mets for Coleman Crow.

Taylor spent parts of three seasons with the Mets, slashing .236/.289/.388 with 19 home runs. The power wasn't there for Taylor until the 2026 season, when he was traded to the Cubs at the trade deadline with pitcher Clay Holmes for top prospect Jefferson Rojas. After a career renaissance on the North Side, he now joins the South Siders.

This most likely means that designated hitter and outfielder Randal Grichuk will not be returning to the team. Grichuk hit free agency this winter after a prolific season. Taylor may not be the best offensive player, but he is a good defensive outfielder with great speed.

While he had just +1 Outs Above Average in 2026, according to Baseball Savant, he has been a consistent above-average defender at his position. His sprint speed is also in the 92nd percentile.

After the White Sox tendered a contract to outfielder Brenton Doyle, some may have thought there would be no external additions at the position. However, Taylor brings versatility to the outfield and can play all three outfield positions.

One day, he could be playing center field to spell Tristan Peters against left-handers. The next, he could be playing left field to spell Sam Antonacci. The White Sox defensive alignment is a fluid situation. So while this is a slightly expensive contract at $17 million for a fourth outfielder, Taylor could have a bigger impact than many will realize.

Instant Grade: B+