After a year that saw Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel play in only 39 regular-season games, the team needs better insurance at the position. Edgar Quero, Reese McGuire, Drew Romo, and Jake Rogers were below average, and the White Sox had among the worst OPS at the position in the American League. They weren't any better defensively, making the White Sox arguably the worst catching tandem in baseball.

Chris Getz has labeled backup catcher as one of the main needs heading into free agency. With the lockout just days away, the time is now to add at the position. And a longtime rival could be the answer in free agency.

Making The Case to Sign Austin Hedges ...

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel (8) slides home to score as Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) loses the ball during the seventh inning in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the hope that Kyle Teel can put together a healthy season, the White Sox should sign a defense-first catcher. Teel has been one of the worst defensive catchers since he entered the league in 2025. Barring a huge leap in production for Teel in 2027, why not sign one of the elite defensive catchers in the game?

Austin Hedges has failed to produce much offensively over the years. With a career .190/.251/.318 slash line, that much is true. But what has kept him afloat for over a decade has been his consistently great defense at his position.

The San Diego Padres selected Hedges in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of high school. He debuted with the Padres in 2015 and played in San Diego for six seasons before he was traded to the Cleveland Guardians in the massive trade that brought along Josh Naylor, Gabriel Arias and Joey Cantillo, among others. He played three seasons with Cleveland before he went to the Pittsburgh Pirates in free agency in 2023. He was then traded to the Texas Rangers that year, where he won a World Series.

The next year, he re-signed with the Guardians, where he has spent the last three seasons. While defense has always been his calling card, he had the best offensive season of his career in 2026, with a .247/.325/.377 slash line, hovering right around league average.

For what it's worth, his defense was below average in those 78 games. But Hedges has been elite in that department over his entire career, with a fielding run value in the 90th percentile or higher in six of his 12 major league seasons, according to Baseball Savant. While it could become part of a bigger trend, there is not enough evidence to suggest that his defense will fall off a cliff.

If his offense can stay around league average and his defense gets back to what we know he's capable of, this could be a smart under-the-radar signing for Chicago as the veteran enters his age-35 season.