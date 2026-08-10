Former White Sox All-Star Tim Anderson Retires, Will Have Ceremony at Rate Field

After a 10-year career that saw him win a batting title and become a fan favorite, former Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has retired.

Anderson announced his retirement on Monday morning, according to the White Sox's social media. The White Sox will celebrate Anderson during a special pregame ceremony on Thursday, September 17.

"The game brought a lot of pain," Anderson said to MLB.com's Scott Merkin. "A lot of great moments. But throughout playing, it definitely was a lot of dark moments. I lost a lot of people. It got to the point where I really couldn’t enjoy being in that setting. It just wasn’t the same."

Time Anderson's Memorable White Sox Career

Sep 8, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) warms up before his turn at bat against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The White Sox drafted Tim Anderson in the first round (17th overall) of the 2013 MLB Draft out of East Central Community College. Anderson would make his White Sox debut in 2016. In 99 games, Anderson would slash .283/.306/.432 with nine home runs and 10 stolen bases, finishing seventh in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

In 2017, his OPS would drop to .679, while his defense would struggle immensely (28 errors). The next season, he would lead the league in errors again, while hitting .240 with a career-high 20 home runs and 26 stolen bases. He showed promise towards the end of the season and carried that over to 2019.

During the 2019 season, Anderson would win the AL Batting Title with a .335/.357/.508 slash line. It was the beginning of a run of stardom for Anderson. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he would hit .322 with a career-high .886 OPS. Despite playing in just 49 games, Anderson would smash 10 home runs. His play would help propel the White Sox out of their rebuild, and he would win the Silver Slugger and finish seventh in MVP voting.

In 2021, Anderson would make his first All-Star Game appearance, as he was the catalyst who won the White Sox the AL Central with a 93-69 record. He would have many memorable moments that season, including the Field of Dreams walk-off home run against the New York Yankees.

In 2022, he would once again make the All-Star team, batting .300 for the fourth consecutive season. However, the production was down overall due to injuries. The 2023 season would be the first of Anderson's decline. He would hit just one home run in 123 games, which would end up being the last of his career, while posting a .582 OPS.

Anderson's career would end with the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels, where he would not hit a home run in 96 games combined.

Now, at 33, Anderson has decided to call it quits, leaving behind a great legacy in the city of Chicago. His Field of Dreams walk-off and overall swagger will not be forgotten by White Sox fans any time soon.