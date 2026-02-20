White Sox vs. Cubs (2/20) – Lineups, Pitching Matchup, How to Watch

The Chicago White Sox will take a trip to Wrigley West to begin Cactus League play on Friday.

While those on the outside may not be talking postseason yet, those on the inside seemingly have that mentality. The White Sox had one of baseball's most active offseasons, adding several veteran pieces to help the organization take the next step. Equally as important, the second half of 2025 gave a glimpse of the high-upside young talent that the franchise has to offer.

Names like Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Edgar Quero, and Shane Smith are going to draw plenty of eyes over the next couple of weeks. The same can be said about Top 100 prospects like Braden Montgomery, Noah Schultz, and Hagen Smith. If a few of those players can hit the ground running, the expectations for his group will only continue to rise.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (0-0) vs. Chicago Cubs (0-0)

Where: Sloan Park (Mesa, Arizona)

When: 2:05 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: ESPN 1000

White Sox Lineup

1. Curtis Mead, 3B

2. Kyle Teel, C

3. Austin Hays, LF

4. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

5. Derek Hill, CF

6. Sam Antonacci, 2B

7. Korey Lee, DH

8. Tristan Peters, RF

9. Tanner Murray, SS

Cubs Lineup

1. Jonathan Long, 1B

2. Alex Bregman, 3B

3. Seiya Suzuki, CF

4. Miguel Amaya, C

5. Dylan Carlson, RF

6. Chas McCormick, LF

7. Pedro Ramirez, 2B

8. BJ Murray, DH

9. Scott Kingery, SS

On the Mound

White Sox – Jonathan Cannon, RHP

Jonathan Cannon is looking to bolster his stock after a rocky 2025 campaign. Once viewed among the franchise's most intriguing and versatile arms, his five-pitch arsenal has proven incredibly inconsistent. He recorded a 5.82 ERA last season and was demoted in August. Earning a rotation spot will be an uphill battle, but a strong outing in today's opener could leave a strong impression. The mere fact that he was handed the opportunity speaks to Venable's intrigue. Cannon has a lot of ways to get players out, and this is a chance to remind everyone of just that.

Cubs – Jameson Taillon, RHP

James Taillon is the far more polished pitcher. The veteran will tee off Chicago's Spring Training after a strong close to the 2025 campaign. He was the arm on the mound for the team's Wild Card clincher of the Padres, as well as one of their divisional round wins over the Brewers. Similar to Cannon, he is someone who leans on a deep selection of off-speed pitches, but the White Sox may be able to get to him early with this group. Venable is opting for three strong-hitting lefties in Kyle Teel, Munetaka Murakami, and Sam Antonacci.