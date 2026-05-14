Good Vibes Galore as White Sox Play Their Best Baseball in Years

If you're in the Chicagoland area and heard a loud gasp coming from the south a little after 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday, it was likely the White Sox fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.

When Seranthony Dominguez struck out Jac Caglianone, it officially moved the Sox to 21-21 on the season. Yes, you read that right. The recent laughing stock of Major League Baseball holds a .500 record 42 games into the regular season.

The last time the Sox were even in the win-loss column this late into the season was four years ago. Chicago would go on to finish 81-81 in the 2022 campaign. It was the beginning of what would spiral into a disastrous three-year stretch for the franchise. They wouldn't win more than 61 games during this span, and they even finished 2024 with a historically terrible 41-121 record.

When you consider that only two seasons ago, this week's accomplishment only feels more impressive. The Sox have insisted for years that they were building toward something meaningful and sustainable. Believing in that vision was extremely hard to do ... until now. What we have seen from this group in recent weeks isn't merely a stroke of luck but rather a genuine sign of growth. They have won 10 of their last 14 games, stringing together an encouraging mix of both dominant and clutch victories.

The last two games, in particular, were strong examples of the latter. The Sox had blown their lead in the sixth inning, only to head into the eighth knotted up with their division rival. While the momentum surely felt like it was in the hands of the Kansas City Royals, veteran Derek Hill stepped up to the plate and hit his second pinch-hit home run of the season. Chicago would win 6-5.

DEREK HILL OMG‼️



PINCH-HIT GO-AHEAD HR IN THE BOTTOM OF THE 8TH pic.twitter.com/JPnhW1CdmQ — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) May 13, 2026

One night later, the Sox were on the brink of blowing it after Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-run bomb in the top of the ninth to make it 6-5. To Dominguez's credit, however, he got that final K and added a 10th save to his resume. This ties him for the fourth-most in baseball.

Do emerging stars like Munetaka Murakami and Colson Montgomery deserve a lot of the praise for the Sox' strong start? Absolutely. They have been two of the top power hitters in baseball this season, with Murakami looking like a favorite to win Rookie of the Year. But what has truly pushed the Sox in the right direction is their far more balanced game and seemingly uplifting culture.

Whether it's Tristan Peters turning into an everyday option in center field, Sam Antonacci becoming a human highlight reel, Drew Romo showing some unexpected power, or even Jarred Kelenic coming through with a big double, contributions have come from all over. To be sure, the Sox may not have the highest batting average or the stiffest bullpen, but they have a group that is fully bought into the mission.

May 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Benintendi (23) celebrates with shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As silly as that may sound at times, the vibes inside the clubhouse can make a world of difference. And all signs indicate that the atmosphere inside the dugout on the South Side is as electric as any in baseball.

Speaking of which, this energy level couldn't come at a more exciting time for the city. The Chicago Cubs are about to make the trip to Guaranteed Rate Field for the first Crosstown Classic series of the season. Not only are tickets nearly sold out for the opener and for Saturday's meeting, but the price tags on the secondary market would stun even the most pessimistic Sox fan.

Sox players are also having a tough time containing their excitement. It's been a while since the series projected to be this competitive, but don't take my word for it.

"We are all fricking looking forward to it. We are all hyped up. They are a really good team. We know we are a really good team. It's going to be fun," Colson Montgomery told Scott Merkin.

Even if the Cubs walk out on top as many expect, the hype that's brewing around this three-game set is a win within itself for the Sox. Their smiling group of youngsters is proving that the organization is ready to graduate from the title of laughingstock. And, all things considered, that's the first real step of returning to relevance.

Chicago will now have a chance to move above .500 with a series finale win and sweep of the Royals on Thursday night. Also, keep a close eye out for any Kyle Teel news. The second-year catcher is on the brink of his return at a perfect time. He wasted no time making his presence felt on a rehab assignment, smashing a home run in only his second at-bat.