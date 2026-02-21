Jordan Hicks Has Perfect Inning in White Sox Debut Thanks to ABS Challenge

Jordan Hicks made the most of his White Sox debut on Saturday afternoon.

Subbing in for starter Chris Murphy in the bottom of the third inning, Hicks first faced Athletics outfielder Colby Thomas. His first pitch missed badly high and away before a 97.2 mph fastball led to a quick groundout to second baseman Chase Meidroth.

Then, facing off against veteran Max Muncy, Hicks drew a 2-1 count before sending a 99.1 mph sinker high and inside. It was initially called a ball, only for Edgar Quero to call for a challenge using the new ABS system. Upon further review, the ball did touch the zone and result in Hicks' first K for the Sox. It was a heads-up challenge by Quero.

Check it out:

Good challenge Edgar. Jordan Hicks with his first K. pic.twitter.com/IqVdMxngMc — FutureSox (@FutureSox) February 21, 2026

Up next for the Athletics was Austin Wynns, who started things off with a ridiculous 99.9 mph heater right down the middle of the plate. Hicks then attempted to go with two off-speed sweepers that missed in nearly the same spot, only for Wynns to send a sinker softly to Meidroth for the third out of the inning.

While manager Will Venable will certainly need to see a lot more from the flame-throwing arm in the coming weeks, a three-up, three-down inning is an excellent first impression. There is no question that Hicks has the makings of being a deadly option out of the bullpen, but showing that he can find the strike zone consistently and finish off batters will be key this spring.

Jordan Hicks Trying to Rebuild His Stock with White Sox

Sep 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jordan Hicks (46) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

For those who may have missed it amid the White Sox' busy offseason, Jordan Hicks joined the fold on February 1. GM Chris Getz acquired him from Boston in return for right-handed prospect Greg Ziehl.

With that said, despite Hicks' previously touted arm, the deal was mostly about Chicago getting their hands on David Sandlin. An intriguing Triple-A pitcher with a relatively deep arsenal and strong fastball, he has the potential to become a future member of the big league starting rotation. The Sox were able to get their hands on him, in part, because of their willingness to take on Hicks' hefty contract. While Boston will pay some of it, the Sox are reportedly in for $17.0 million of the remaining $25.0 million over the next two seasons.

Hicks signed that lofty contract with the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2024 season. His early struggles as a starter last season led the Giants to include him in their shocking transaction with Boston that brought Rafael Devers to The Bay. The Red Sox chose to move Hicks to the bullpen, where his struggles continued to the tune of an 8.20 ERA in 21 appearances.

If any organization can take a chance on Hicks' raw talent, it's the Sox. While the team may be hoping to take the next competitive step, it's a relatively low-stakes environment where Hicks can work through some of his inconsistencies.

To be sure, there will be plenty of competition in the team's system, as young arms like Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith are waiting in the wings with their own lethal fastballs. But that might also be the perfect combo for a bounce-back campaign. Hicks should have a long enough runway to work through some issues, but not long enough that he can become complacent.