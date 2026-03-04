Do You Agree with MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Prospects for the White Sox?

The Chicago White Sox will enter 2026 with increased expectations.

While it may not be postseason or bust for this lowly franchise, significant improvement on their 60-win campaign is expected by fans and players alike . Not only did GM Chris Getz make several surprisingly aggressive offseason moves to bolster the roster, but the White Sox' farm system remains robust.

The franchise has already welcomed youngsters like Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth, and Edgar Quero to the bigs and received some encouraging early returns. Each one of those guys will have to continue to play an important role in taking this group to the next level, but it will not be entirely up to them. Plenty of other high-upside contributors are waiting in the wings and could soon get their first taste of MLB action.

Speaking of which, MLB Pipeline officially released its Top 30 White Sox prospects for the start of the 2026 season. These rankings can often differ across outlets, but few are more respected than the pipeline's official prognosis. So, who do they have at the top of the totem pole? The answer likely isn't going to surprise you.

Did MLB Pipeline Get it Right?

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Branden Montgomery stands alone at the top of the White Sox system, according to the latest MLB Pipeline rankings. The 22-year-old outfielder ended the 2025 campaign in the same spot thanks to his tantalizing two-way capabilities. The switch-hitter has some ridiculous bat speed and has only increased his power over the years. On top of that, he is a very capable right fielder who may even have the tools to establish a role in center, which is where he may need to be this season with Austin Hays signed to be an everyday guy.

For what it's worth, this ruling from MLB Pipeline differs drastically from that of Fangraphs, which put Montgomery dead-last on their Top 100 rankings. Their questions seem to revolve around how consistent his bat can become, but the early returns in this year's spring training have been promising. Montgomery is batting .400 over his 15 at-bats with six hits, two of which are triples and one of which is a homer. To be sure, he is going to start his season in the minors, but he continues to show enough to warrant a big league look soon.

MLB Pipeline's White Sox Top 10

1. Braden Montgomery

2. Noah Schultz

3. Caleb Bonemer

4. Hagen Smith

5. Billy Carlson

6. Tanner McDougal

7. Jaden Fauske

8. Christian Oppor

9. Sam Antonacci

10. Kyle Lodise

Full list can be found on MLB.com

Second place also remains unchanged for the White Sox, as Noah Schultz is arguably their most high-upside pitcher. An imposing southpaw with a monstrous six-foot-ten frame and deceptive fastball, he very well could be the first on this list to be added to the franchise's roster this season.

The first change from the 2025 rankings comes at No. 3, where infielder Caleb Bonemer has moved ahead of Billy Carlson. The franchise's second-rounder in 2024 has climbed up the ranks relatively quickly. He's done this because of both his impressive instincts in the batter's box and some promising speed. Bonemer recorded a combined 75 walks and 29 steals in his single and high-A stints last season. There is a lot to like here, which is why many expected him to see a boost in the rankings this season.

As for Carlson, the former White Sox first-rounder has actually fallen two spots in No. 5. The well-known Hagen Smith has passed him up for the No. 4 spot, which is hard to quibble with for now. We still do not know a lot about what Carlson has to offer offensively, whereas Smith has a fascinating fastball-slider combo on the mound.

With that said, there might be a case to make that Tanner McDougal should rank ahead of both Smith and Carlson at this point. He is another arm that offers both a blazing fastball and a nasty breaking ball. When he is on and forcing swings and misses, his stuff is as nasty as anyone the White Sox have in the system. The righty has also put together a decent spring thus far, throwing five strikeouts with two earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched. Several of his pitches reached triple digits.

The other player who has made a case for a bump up the leaderboard is Sam Antonacci. He finished 2025 outside the Top 10 but now sits at No. 9. Arguably, no Sox player has provided a better presence in the batter's box. He's recorded four hits, three walks, three stolen bags, and seven runs. Now, he's about to suit up for Team Italy in the WBC .

To be sure, Antonacci may not look like the most prolific infielder on paper, but the proof continues to be in the pudding. He has a knack for making plays, and his general feel could very well be enough to earn him a spot in the Sox dugout in the very near future.

Notable Risers vs. Biggest Drops?

Jacob Gonzalez and Jairo Iriarte sat No. 16 and 17 in the 2025 rankings, but each has suffered a plummet down the board. The dip for Gonzalez comes after some underwhelming results in Triple-A during the second half of last season. He is now at No. 26 on the list and will need to show some real growth at the plate to carve out a future role in a crowded Sox infield.

As for Iriarte, he is now completely out of the Top 30 rankings after throwing a 7.24 ERA in 2025. He has really struggled to live up to the hype he once had in San Diego, and the road to a real major league role with the Sox could be blocked off now.

On a more positive note, infielder Javier Mogollon climbed five spots to No. 13 and was coined by MLB Pipeline as having the best "all-around tools" of the Sox' many prospects at second base. To be sure, he is just finishing up in single-A and has a lot more to prove, but the production has been undeniable thus far.

Southpaw Blake Larson has also seen his stock improve, going from No. 24 to No. 16. It's a somewhat shocking development considering he didn't throw a single ball for the Sox in 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Nevertheless, the excitement of the unknown is clearly working in Larson's favor. We'll see if he can live up to the hype this year.