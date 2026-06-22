Kyle Teel Returns to White Sox at Crucial Time, But It Comes at Edgar Quero's Expense

The Chicago White Sox have officially welcomed back one of their top young players.

The team announced on Monday morning that Kyle Teel will rejoin the big league squad. The second-year catcher has been on the IL all season, joining in March after suffering a hamstring strain with Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

The hope was that he would be back on the field after a month or so, but a setback kicked the can down the road. Teel sustained an LCL sprain during his ramp-up, leading to another month-plus on the IL.

Nevertheless, he finally looked ready for a return last week, even hitting a bomb during the first at-bat of his rehab assignment. Will Venable proceeded to tease this weekend that Teel could be back with the Sox as soon as Monday. And they have now made it official.

The return comes at a great time for the Sox, who are fresh off getting swept by a struggling Detroit Tigers team. The three straight losses dropped them out of first place in the AL Central, which felt particularly major heading into this week's first series.

The Cleveland Guardians will be in town for a three-game set and currently hold a 1.0 game lead for the top spot in the division. Not only does this make the upcoming series the most important of the season, but it feels like the most important one in several years at Rate Field. Chicago has looked like a genuine playoff threat this season and has been one of the best stories in the league. Adversity has finally struck, however, and now is the time to prove they can show up when it matters most.

Teel should only help in that quest. He hit .273 over the 78 games of his rookie campaign. The 23-year-old puts another power swing into the lineup, let alone someone who knows how to draw some long counts and make pitchers work. Of course, a little bit of rust should be expected over the first couple of days, but there is no question that Teel could prove to be a difference-maker very soon.

Kyle Teel's Return Comes at Expense of Edgar Quero

May 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Edgar Quero (26) looks to the sky after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In a somewhat surprising corresponding move, the White Sox chose to send Edgar Quero to Charlotte in order to make room for Kyle Teel.

Most expected Drew Romo to be optioned following Teel's return, especially after how dynamic the Quero-Teel duo looked to be last season. Both hit so well that many came into 2026 expecting to see Will Venable fit both into the lineup consistently. Nevertheless, Quero's struggles have unfortunately warranted a change of scenery.

Quero is slashing a mere .187/.253/.233 with just a .486 OPS. He has become a true liability in the lineup at times and could benefit from some more focused work with the Charlotte staff. To be sure, Romo has been far from fantastic, hitting just .144 with a .591 OPS. But he does have a little more pop to his bat and, in theory, provides some more dependable defense.

Still, what was expected to be a position of strength for the Sox this year has become anything but. It's why Teel's comeback is so highly anticipated, and why he could provide a significant boost at a crucial time.