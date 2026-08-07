White Sox Lose Joey Bart Only Days After Trade Deadline in Gut-Wrenching Defeat

The Boston Red Sox, quite literally, added insult to injury in Thursday night's 12-11 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Will Venable's team led nearly the entire game and was on its way to avoiding a sweep at Fenway Park. It wasn't until a Wilyer Abreu single allowed Eli White to score in the bottom of the ninth that the White Sox had their backs against the wall. To their credit, they would get out of the inning and immediately bounce back in extra innings with a huge two-run homer from Chase Meidroth.

Nevertheless, the Red Sox refused to die. An RBI double and a sac fly would tie the game again, forcing the teams into the 11th. The White Sox would score. The Red Sox would score. What happened in the 12th? The White Sox would score. The Red Sox would score.

It wasn't until the top of the 13th inning that the White Sox failed to regain the lead, giving the Red Sox a chance to walk off what was arguably the craziest regular-season game of the season. And they did just that. A Caleb Durbin single would send Nick Sogard to home plate and cap off the gut-wrenching loss and sweep for the White Sox.

The AL Central leaders are now 4-6 in their last ten games. This also marked the second time in a month that Boston managed to steal three games against them. But wait, it somehow gets worse!

In the top of the seventh inning, newly acquired catcher Joey Bart was hit by a high, 97.7 mph fastball. An injury delay resulted in him being yanked from the game in place of Drew Romo.

You could tell Bart was in some serious pain the moment the ball made contact with his hand, throwing his bat and hunching over.

Joey Bart has left tonight’s game after getting hit in the hand 😑 pic.twitter.com/m5TRJgGBhj — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) August 7, 2026

White Sox Provide Joey Bart Update

Shortly after Joey Bart was pulled from the game, the Chicago White Sox sent out an update on the catcher. According to the team, Bart suffered a fifth metacarpal fracture in his left hand. Further evaluation is required, but it feels likely that the 29-year-old will miss extended time.

It's an incredibly tough pill to swallow for the White Sox, who made catching depth a priority at the deadline. They missed out on some of the top names available, settling for the experienced Bart. Upon his arrival, they optioned Edgar Quero and were quick to add Bart into the mix alongside Drew Romo.

Alas, Quero is now expected to make his return to the major league roster. The White Sox will be right back to where they started going into the deadline, relying on two catchers in the thick of a very frustrating offensive season. Both have also struggled at times with their defensive duties.

The White Sox are still expected to get Kyle Teel back in the lead-up to the postseason. The second-year catcher is currently on the IL for the second time with an ankle sprain. However, the team is still presumed to be weeks away from a Teel return. He's also appeared in only 19 total games this season. Will he really have enough time to get into rhythm before October?

Not to mention, it was very likely that Bart would have moved into the backup catching role upon Teel's return. The White Sox will now have to choose between Quero and Romo.