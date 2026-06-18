The Chicago White Sox are having an impressive start to the 2026 season.

But what's most impressive is that they haven't had much production from the catching department. Edgar Quero, Drew Romo, and Reese McGuire are all below-average hitters this season, with OPS's south of .650 and seven combined home runs.

Chicago could really use an upgrade at that spot. Enter Kyle Teel!

The young White Sox catcher and former top prospect hurt his hamstring in the World Baseball Classic. He was set to return in May, but a sprained LCL in a rehab game sidelined him for about a month.

He has since fully recovered and will return soon.

What Will Teel Bring to the Team?

In yesterday's rehab game in Charlotte, we got a taste of what Teel could do. He demolished the very first pitch for a home run. If that isn't a good sign that he's back to normal, I'm not sure what is.

Teel possesses great skills for his age. It's what made him a top prospect in the Boston Red Sox's system and a headline prospect for Garrett Crochet.

In his rookie season (2025), Teel showed Chicago fans what he can do. In 78 games, Teel slashed .273/.375/.411 with eight home runs and 35 runs driven in. He is a great contact hitter that can occasionally hit for power with elite plate discipline.

While he didn't qualify for any offensive Baseball Savant leaderboards due to at-bats, his walk rate of 12.5% was one of the highest in the league. His chase rate was also incredibly encouraging at 23.7%.

Now, while Teel showed great things offensively, he proved to be a below-average fielder at catcher. He had five errors and eight passed balls in 2025. He wasn't much better at throwing out runners, with a caught stealing rate of 17.9%.

Despite his deficiencies, however, Teel is a massive upgrade over what the White Sox currently have. Quero is struggling with the bat, but has been solid defensively. Quero has a .488 OPS in 50 games, a sharp dropoff from his rookie year.

Meanwhile, Romo is struggling on both ends with a .617 OPS and surprisingly horrible defense. In 28 games behind the dish, Romo already has four errors and a league-high five passed balls. The White Sox simply can't continue to trot out Romo when he is costing Chicago games.

With that in mind, Teel's return will be a welcomed sight as the White Sox continue to hunt their first postseason appearance in years. To be sure expectations will have to be tempered for the first couple of weeks as he gets back in the groove, but Teel has the potential to make this squad look even more threatening in the AL race.