Latest White Sox Injury Could Make Them Even More Active on Trade Market

The Chicago White Sox got a rare dose of bad news this week.

All things considered, this 2026 campaign has felt like a dream for players and fans alike. The young team has climbed its way to the top of the AL East, recently stealing a series from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in over a decade.

Even more impressive, they have continued this upward momentum despite injuries to Munetaka Murakami and Noah Schultz. Two rookies who have made an immediate impact, the Sox didn't miss a beat when both hit the IL with multi-week absences.

Their 38-33 record has legitimately turned them into a team with postseason aspirations, particularly in a wide-open American League. And, with that in mind, the trade rumors have started to build over the last couple of weeks. Some now believe that the Sox could become buyers and make a real push. In fact, there is a case to make that this became even more likely this week, as some more unfortunate injury news surfaced.

White Sox Lose Hagen Smith for Over a Month

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hagen Smith has landed on the injury list with a left shoulder impingement. The news comes in the wake of his strong start to the year in Triple-A. The No. 4 prospect in the White Sox system, per MLB Pipeline, Smith has recorded a 4.67 ERA over 14 starts in Charlotte. He has 77 strikeouts with 36 walks over his 52.0 innings of action.

While his ERA sits a tad high, it's worth noting that his worst start of the year came right before the team announced his injury news. Smith allowed an uncharacteristic 7 runs to OKC with three walks and four homers. In the game before that, he pitched 4.2 innings of shutout ball with nine strikeouts.

A southpaw with a high 90s fastball and a slider that pipeline grades at a 60, it was starting to feel like only a matter of time before Smith was added to the Sox' rotation. Erick Fedde's spot specifically has felt up for grabs. Reports even started to surface last week that a Smith call-up was on the horizon. Then, the injury news hit.

Smith will now be sidelined for at least two weeks before needing another two weeks to ramp up, per MLB's Bill Ladson. Add in the starts that Chicago will inevitably need to see before feeling confident about a call-up again, and we're looking at well over a month of action before Smith could be in the bigs.

Previously, it felt like Smith's arrival could have an impact on how the Sox handled the trade deadline. If he were able to call up and provide some strong starts, perhaps targeting a pitching upgrade would feel less important for this front office. But ... how about now?

While Smith is obviously still expected to return to the mound this season, banking on his production doesn't feel as safe as it once did. Especially when we consider that speculation was already circling regarding the front seeking starting pitching upgrades, this injury news feels like it only makes that more likely.

Does that mean the Sox are going to suddenly seek a major splash? Not necessarily, but Jon Heyman did use the words "mildly aggressive" when discussing the Sox trade approach on 104.3 The Score this week. He also singled out starting pitching as an area they plan to investigate.

Again, it's not out of the question that Smith still ends up a key part of this Sox bullpen at some point this season. If this latest injury reminded us of anything, however, it's that Chicago can't rely on the youngster being the sole solution. If they want to really kick this season into high gear, scouring the trade market over the next handful of weeks is going to be their best bet.