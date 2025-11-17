White Sox Have Important Decisions To Make Ahead Of Rule 5 Draft

One of the top storylines from the 2025 White Sox season was their success in the Rule 5 Draft.

The team selected Shane Smith No. 1 overall from the Milwaukee Brewers, and he became the first rookie pitcher in White Sox history to be named an All-Star. Smith was also the first player to become an All-Star in the year immediately following his selection in the Rule 5 Draft since Dan Uggla in 2006 with the Florida Marlins.

Along with Smith, the White Sox took right-hander Mike Vasil in the Rule 5 Draft, and he finished the year as the pitching staff's leader at 2.9 wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference. The Rule 5 Draft isn't always a source of immediate impact players at the Major League level, making the White Sox 2025 haul especially impressive.

Career-high 8 strikeouts for Shane Smith 👏 pic.twitter.com/Bk9epB43h1 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 7, 2025

It's not realistic to expect the White Sox to pluck another All-Star from the Rule 5 Draft this year, but they have several important decisions to make in multiple regards. Along with selection decisions, the White Sox must set their 40-man roster by the deadline of Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. The Rule 5 Draft is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Eligible players who are not added to an organization's 40-man roster by then can be taken by a different team in the Rule 5 Draft. Seven players are among the White Sox top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline's rankings, but are not on the team's 40-man roster.

That includes RHP Tanner McDougal (No. 7), RHP Mason Adams (No. 13), RHP Peyton Pallette (No. 14), RHP Juan Carela (No. 24), RHP Aldrin Batista (No. 26), OF Samuel Zavala (No. 28) and LHP Tyler Schweitzer (No. 29). So in order to ensure they don't lose those players to the Rule 5 Draft, the White Sox must add the following players to the 40-man roster by Tuesday's deadline.

White Sox prospect Tanner McDougal was extremely impressive this weekend. 7 scoreless with 8 K/0 BB. Needed just 83 pitches and landed 77% of them for strikes.

FB: 97-98 t100

SL: 88-90

CH: 88

CB: 78-80

Velo held the entire start. Very impressive outing. pic.twitter.com/12UXJ8nvNx — Chris Clegg (@ChrisCleggMiLB) June 2, 2025

The White Sox 40-man roster currently sits at 35 players, so the team would have to make a few roster moves if they want to protect all seven prospects listed. If not, they'll risk losing them to other organizations.

There will be numerous other considerations, too. Pitchers like Shane Murphy and Riley Gowens played key roles on Double-A Birmingham's Southern League championship team, but they're not on the 40-man roster or among the team's top-30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

Neither are pitchers Duncan Davitt and Ben Peoples, who the White Sox acquired in July as part of the Adrian Houser trade. On the position player side, Caden Connor could be among those considered after having a productive month in the Arizona Fall League.

It's important to keep in mind that teams pay $100,000 to select a player in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft. The player must be kept on his new team's 26-man roster for the entire season, or be offered back to his old team for $50,000.

That's all part of the equation for Getz and the White Sox front office, who look to have another successful Rule 5 Draft.

Related stories on the Chicago White Sox