White Sox Notes: Tanner McDougal's Injury Scare, Fantastic Offensive Numbers, More

After a painfully familiar start to 2026, the Chicago White Sox have built some serious momentum. They may still have a long way to go before anyone takes them seriously as a future threat, but the flashes of genuine improvement have been there in recent weeks. I mean, hey, they are third in the AL Central! That's a new feeling, right?

Anyway, before we get into some of the positive notes, let's catch up on some potentially big injury news.

Tanner McDougal Injury

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Tanner McDougal poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Charlotte Knights got a scare on Wednesday when stud prospect Tanner McDougal was forced to leave his start early. The 23-year-old pitcher was experiencing forearm tightness, which required further testing. Chicago's Triple-A squad proceeded to announce that McDougal will now hit the seven-day IL as he works through the issue.

Both the Knights and White Sox are crossing their fingers that McDougal has evaded any serious trouble. The No. 6 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline, many have expected McDougal to find his way to the majors at some point in the coming months. He put together a very strong spring training run and has only continued that through his first six starts in the minors. McDougal has a 3.00 ERA with 27 strikeouts, thanks largely to pairing a high-velocity fastball with a nasty curveball.

Luis Robert Jr. Update

Apr 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) is seen in the dugout against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Speaking of injury trouble, old friend Luis Robert Jr. has found himself back on the IL. The former White Sox star is the latest New York Mets player to suffer an injury, joining Francisco Lindor and a couple of others.

Robert Jr. is said to be dealing with a lumbar spine disk herniation. The issue isn't anything new, as he attempted to play through the back problem while receiving treatment, per ESPN. However, things have now clearly become bad enough that the Mets find it necessary to shut him down.

White Sox fans know well how difficult it's been for Robert Jr. to stay healthy. As tantalizing a talent as he's been, he consistently missed extended stretches due to several ailments. New York was obviously hoping to avoid similar issues after acquiring Robert Jr. ahead of this 2026 season. Chicago sent him their way in exchange for Luisangel Acuña and pitching prospect Truman Pauley.

To be clear, it's not time for the Sox to do any kind of victory lap for this transaction. While Acuña has been a mainstay in the lineup this season, he hasn't necessarily impressed. As for Pauley, his stint in single-A ball has left a lot to be desired. The young flyer has a 7.45 ERA over his five starts thus far.

Still, with the Sox sitting at 14-17 and only a couple of games back from the AL Central lead, their decision to move Robert Jr. has yet to bite them in the ... you know what. Perhaps that changes in the coming months, but the fact that the Mets are a mere 10-21 probably doesn't have them too concerned.

Climbing the Offensive Ranks

Apr 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (12), right, celebrates with third baseman Miguel Vargas (20) and left fielder Sam Antonacci (17) after hitting a walk off RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

After starting the season as a strikeout machine, the Chicago White Sox have slowly but surely seen their offense level out. The last couple of weeks have been an excellent example of the versatility their lineup holds, and it's helped their offense shoot up the MLB ranks.

Here's where this young and frisky squad sits in a number of key categories over the last 15 days:

Hits – 7th (120)

RBIs – 3rd (70)

SLG – 3rd (.473)

HRs – 2nd (24)

BB – 2nd (57)

OPS – 2nd (.835)

Now, are the Sox still stacking their fair share of strikeouts? Yes, but that doesn't necessarily matter when you're hitting the ball this hard and still consistently forcing your way on base. The middle of their order has been particularly deadly, as Munetaka Murakami, Colson Montgomery, and Miguel Vargas have each recorded at least six bombs so far.

What has stood out above all else, however, has been their situational hitting. We have seen them claw back into games late multiple times during this stretch , which most recently included loading the bases in extras for the walk-off win . For such a young group, this team has looked increasingly comfortable with having its back against the wall.

High Praise for Munetaka Murakami

Apr 27, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) singles against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Munetaka Murakami has been everything the White Sox have wanted and more, but don't take my word for it!

Fox 23 Chicago's Tina Nguyen sat down with Will Venable in a recent interview, and she made sure to ask the manager about his emerging star. Venable couldn't help but let out a smile as he raved about Murakami's smooth transition to the majors:

“We expected that he was going to perform well. Obviously, we go and sign the guy and we have high expectations," Venable said. "But I think it’s safe to say he has exceeded those expectations in just really being a consistent performer from Day 1 and doing it in a really special way. As impressive as that’s been, what’s most impressive to me is really from Day 1 how he has integrated to the clubhouse, the way he communicates with guys, the way he’s built connections and relationships is really special.”

Of course, Murakami is currently tied for the league lead with 12 home runs in his first 31 games. He has also registered 23 RBIs and 25 walks during this span. There is no question that his individual play has been a major part of helping this Sox team put together one of their best starts in years. At the same time, Venable is right. Murakami's impact goes far past the smashed baseballs.

The fact that someone like Murakami has bought into this quickly and has fully embraced the clubhouse can be contagious. When someone with that much raw talent is giving it his all, despite the recent history on the South Side, it makes it that much easier for others to do the same. Sometimes, all it takes is for one guy to completely change the vibes.