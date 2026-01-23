White Sox Sign Closer Seranthony Dominguez

After trading Luis Robert Jr. and his $20 million 2026 salary to the New York Mets on Tuesday, White Sox general manager Chris Getz said he had financial flexibility and planned to be "very active."

That was put to action Friday, as the White Sox signed right-handed relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez to a two-year, $20 million contract. The news was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, who said Dominguez is expected to close for the White Sox.

What Seranthony Dominguez brings to White Sox

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (48) thorws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 1 of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Dominguez, 31, is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound right-handed relief pitcher with seven years of MLB service with the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays. He immediately becomes the most experienced high-leverage reliever on the White Sox, with 40 career saves and 78 holds across 322 appearances.

Dominguez began the 2025 season with the Orioles before being traded to the Blue Jays in July for right-handed pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown, Toronto's No. 10 prospect. He helped the Blue Jays get all the way to Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, where he threw a scoreless 10th inning in a 5-4 loss in 11 innings.

During the regular season, Dominguez recorded a 3.16 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP across 62.2 innings and 67 appearances while striking out 79 batters and walking 36. He was reliable in the postseason too, with a 3.18 ERA despite an uptick in WHIP to 1.41.

Those statistics are in line with Dominguez's career numbers, a 3.50 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP with 360 strikeouts and 135 walks in 306 innings. He also brings valuable postseason experience across four seasons with the Phillies, Orioles and Blue Jays, where he gave up just six earned runs in 29 innings.

During the 2025 season, Dominguez ranked in the 89th percentile or higher among MLB pitchers in expected batting average, fastball velocity, average exit velocity, whiff rate and strikeout rate. His biggest issue was a 13.8% walk rate, fourth-highest among pitchers with at least 60 innings.

His pitch mix includes a fastball with an average velocity of 97.6 mph that accounted for 43.6% of his pitches in 2025, along with a slider (86.4 mph, 21.8%), a splitter (87.2 mph, 16.6%), a sinker (97.8 mph, 13.2%) and a curveball (83.7 mph, 4.9%).

From a total value standpoint, Dominguez's deal with the White Sox is the seventh largest given to a relief pitcher this offseason. He's tied with Emilio Pagan and behind Edwin Diaz ($69 million), Devin Williams ($51 million), Robert Suarez ($45 million), Tyler Rogers ($37 million), Ryan Helsley ($28 million) and Luke Weaver ($22 million). Dominguez's contract is also tied for seventh in average annual value among relievers this offseason.

