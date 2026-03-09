White Sox Continue Roster Cuts With a Few Names Who Could Be in the Majors Soon

Roster cuts continued for the Chicago White Sox on Monday after this weekend's first mass exodus.

Friday and Saturday saw 12 players sent to minor league camps or Triple-A Charlotte. While most names involved made sense, it was a little surprising to see both Tanner McDougal and Noah Schultz cut from the spring training roster so quickly. Both sit Top 6 in MLB Pipeline's ranking and are expected to make their debut at some point during the 2026 season.

The latest list of cuts isn't particularly long, but it does include a couple more youngsters who are surely on the big league radar. Right-handed pitchers Wikelman González and David Sandlin were both optioned to Charlotte alongside infielder Tanner Murray. The moves decrease Chicago's spring training group to 52 players, which includes 26 pitchers, 10 infielders, and 11 outfielders.

Remember, Opening Day is set for March 26 against the Milwaukee Brewers!

White Sox Roster Cuts Continue

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher David Sandlin poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For those who have not kept track of White Sox camp, the Wikelman González decision may come as a small surprise. The 23-year-old got a taste of big league action last season and posted some pretty solid numbers. While it may have been a small sample size, González registered a 2.66 ERA in 20.1 innings pitched out of the bullpen. He only allowed 6 earned runs and tossed 25 strikeouts.

Nevertheless, he failed to look the same in Arizona with 5 hits and 3 runs in his 3.1 innings pitched. Even more notable, he left the Sox' March 3 contest against the San Diego Padres with lower back tightness and was considered day-to-day. He would not return to the mound in the upcoming games, suggesting that the issue may have lingered. All signs should point to him returning to the majors in the very near future, but the Sox are seemingly playing it safe as he tries to gear up.

Speaking of which, David Sandlin has also dealt with injury trouble . Acquired from the Red Sox in a trade this offseason, the organization is clearly high on what Sandlin can offer. His surprisingly deep arsenal is headlined by an excellent and improving fastball. Considering how aggressive the Sox were in acquiring Sandlin – they took on Jordan Hicks' contract in the process – it sure felt like he might have a chance to earn an immediate role in camp.

Alas, Will Venable told Scott Merkin of MLB.com following the demotion that a back issue plagued Sandlin early before elbow soreness crept in. He should begin throwing soon, but a trip to the bigs is now certainly on pause until he can prove to be 100 percent and produce at the Triple-A level.

Venable on Sandlin: "The back was an issue early on. More recently there has been some elbow soreness that has slowed him down a little bit. He’s going to throw tomorrow and get back on the program." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 9, 2026

The most surprising demotion, however, might very well be that of Tanner Murray. While he faced an uphill battle considering all the infield talent in this Sox system, he was having a pretty exciting spring. The former Tampa Bay Rays prospect smashed two homers and finished with 6 RBIs, 2 walks, and a stolen base. Those numbers gave at least some reason to believe he could stick around a little deeper into camp.

Murray will have to continue this solid play in Charlotte, but he sure seems to be well-positioned for a call-up this season. Especially with the Sox lacking some depth at third base, Murray could be an easy option in the event of an injury or a lack of production in that spot.

For what it's worth, Murray also had to leave a recent game with a finger injury, but tests came back negative. He should be day-to-day and set to resume his normal activities in Charlotte soon.