Colson Montgomery Just Said What Every White Sox Fan Wants to Hear

Chicago White Sox fans may not be on could nine just yet, but they may have started their ascent.

All things considered, it remains hard not to be optimistic about the organization's latest moves. One of Major League Baseball's worst franchises in recent years, GM Chris Getz went on and made several shocking additions. Veterans like Seranthony Domínguez, Austin Hays, Sean Newcomb, and Jordan Hicks all entered the fold in recent months. Likewise, the Sox stunned the baseball world by landing Japanese standout Munetaka Murakami, who Fangraphs projects to hit 30 homers this season.

Let's also not forget the Sox' expansive list of up-and-coming young talent. The league got a taste of it last season with rookies like Colson Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, Kyle Teel, and Edgar Quero each putting together impressive stretches. Arms like Shane Smith, Grant Taylor, Mike Vasil, and Jordan Leasure also had their shining moments. And there are still plenty of highly intriguing prospects waiting in the wings!

When you look at this group on paper, it's easy to see the upside. Breakout teams typically need a good blend of youthful energy and veteran savvy, and the White Sox now seemingly have a mix of both. Nevertheless, what is on paper does not matter a lick of the chemistry and belief isn't there. Fortunately for Chicago, it also sounds as if they check both those boxes.

Colson Montgomery Sounds as Confident as Anyone

Sep 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Many expect for Colson Montgomery to be the next face of the Chicago White Sox, and he sure is acting like it.

In a recent conversation with Chuck Garfien of Chicago Sports Network, Montgomery said what every White Sox fan wants to hear. The 24-year-old sounded confident that his team could live up to the increased expectations, saying that this year's team already feels a whole lot different.

“I think it’s easy to say that we will surprise people. And we’re not even thinking it’s a surprise. We all believe it," Montgomery told CHSN. "I’m telling you, I've been here for five years now, and even last year it was different. Felt a little different. And now this year, everything is just trending in the right direction. I feel it. I believe it. I think that’s the biggest thing, everyone else believes it. It’s not like we think we have the pieces, we think it could go right. It’s like, no. We’ve seen it happen. We have seen us win. We believe that’s what is going to happen.”

We may need to pass out inhalers on the South Side of Chicago!

Montgomery's comments may be enough to make even the most pessimistic members of White Sox nation – of which there are plenty – crack a hopeful smirk. Is it possible that youthful optimism is fueling some of this confidence? Absolutely ... but shouldn't it be? As cliché as it may sound, buy-in remains one of the most important factors for any winning team. If this group wants to turn heads this season, everyone needs to believe it's possible.

Of course, whether they can keep up this mentality for 162 games is the question. Adversity is bound to strike, and how they handle that will tell us a lot about where this organization actually stands. However, as far as heading into 2026 goes, this is the exact message you want to hear coming from one of the team's most important players.