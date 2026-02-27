White Sox Pitching Prospects Who Could Make MLB Debut Sooner Than Later

When it comes to the White Sox farm system, there is no lack of high-upside arms.

The organization has stacked up on pitchers over the last few seasons, selecting several in recent drafts that have the clear talent to become quality big league starters. Especially with the team's starting rotation far from set in stone, there is a very real chance that at least one or two of these prospects join the big league mix sooner than later.

Let's go over some of the top names and why they are in the running for a South Side visit in the coming months.

Tanner McDougal

Rising in the farm system after a rough start to his career, Tanner McDougal could officially be on a fast track to the majors. The righty burst onto the scene in 2025 with a total of 28 starts between high-A and double-A play. McDougal registered a solid 3.26 ERA in those 113.1 innings pitched with 136 strikeouts and 49 walks.

In his first spring training appearance, McDougal showed he's ready to build on the momentum. His first at-bat was a tad shaky, as he threw three balls before a 99.6 mph fastball hit the top of the zone. Josh Adamczewski of the Brewers then doubled on another heater to immediately put a runner in scoring position. But, to McDougal's credit, he didn't panic.

The youngster proceeded to throw a three-pitch strikeout with three-straight fastballs. He then got another Brewers batter to line out on a sweeper before returning to the off-speed pitch for another pop out to end the inning. McDougal would come out to close the game in the bottom of the 9th, where he went three-up, three-down while picking up another K. Ten of his pitches of the two innings surpassed 99 mph.

Now, McDougal is certainly going to have to find the zone more. Some of his longer at-bats may have been due to the adrenaline rush of coming out of the bullpen, but his walk rate has always leaned on the higher side. With that said, his ability to go from a wicked fastball to a disgusting curve is enough to catch any club's attention. As long as he gets off to another strong start in the minors, there is a very good chance White Sox fans see him on the South Side soon.

Noah Schultz

Will Venable made clear a couple of weeks back that Noah Schultz will not break camp with the team, but he also said he expects the 22-year-old to lend a helping hand this season. And why wouldn't he?

Arguably the top prospect in the organization's system, Noah Schultz has the potential to be a top-of-the-rotation staple. Like other arms in Sox' system, Schultz does have a fierce fastball that can touch 99 mph. However, what is truly ranked as his best pitch is his elusive slider, which MLB gives a scouting grade of 70.

Standing a rare six-foot-ten, Schultz uses his rare size to his advantage and can be extremely deceptive with his long extension. With that said, there is a reason not many pitchers carry this oversized frame. The former first-rounder has run into his fair share of injury trouble in the past, which played a part in him playing just 17 games during the 2025 campaign.

To be sure, he has come into training camp feeling 100 percent and is expected to start the season in Triple-A. Still, his health will be a constant storyline, as will his ability to keep pitches in the zone. Schultz' walk rate jumped to 13.8 percent during his split time in Double-A and Triple-A. If Will Venable sees that number shrink early on in Charlotte, Schultz could be making his major league debut soon.

Hagen Smith

Another very well-known White Sox prospect, Hagen Smith is also expected to join Noah Schultz in Charlotte to begin the season. The former Arkansas standout put together a really strong second season with the organization in 2025. He started 20 games in Double-A, recording a 3.57 ERA with 108 strikeouts.

The Sox have taken things slow with Smith since selecting him in the first-round of the 2024 draft. In many ways, he and Schultz offer a similar package. Both lean heavily on their fastball-slider combo, but Smith presumably possesses the better heater. He regularly sits in the high 90s and has managed to hit triple-digits, though he experienced a slight drop in velocity last year.

Smith is also coming off a season where is walk rate ballooned to concerning heights. It sat as high as 17.6 percent, as he recorded 55 walks in his 75.2 innings pitched. It's also worth mentioning that he has struggled to add a third pitch since entering the pros. While he's messed around with a changeup, it has yet to offer much upside.

Regardless, there is no denying Smith's pedigree and fastball. The talent is there to become a staple in the Sox' rotation, and it's only a matter of time before he gets a shot on the South Side.

David Sandlin

David Sandlin struggled during his 15 games with the Red Sox' Triple-A affiliate last season, posting just a 7.61 ERA. But the White Sox clearly see something in the 25-year-old righty. The team went out of their way to acquire him this offseason, taking back Jordan Hicks' lofty contract to make it happen. This alone was a signal that the Sox saw a potential role for Sandlin in the very near future.

Heck, GM Chris Getz then went on to basically say as much to Scott Merkin. He declared that Sandlin would compete for a spot in spring training and that he really had a chance to "impact our starting rotation this year." To be sure, we have yet to see him on the mound this February, so it's unclear exactly where he stands in the eyes of the coaching staff. But the expectations are clearly high.

Sandlin has only seen his fastball velocity trend up in recent seasons, which is likely a big reason why the White Sox decided to go after him. He's also done a much better job than some of the names above at keeping pitches in the zone and limiting his walks in the minors. What really makes him stand out, however, is his potential versatility. He's thrown plenty of pitches throughout his career, and there is a chance for him to become one of the more well-rounded options in the Sox' system.