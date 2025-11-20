Opposing Teams Frustrated By White Sox GM Chris Getz's Asking Price In Trades

White Sox general manager Chris Getz didn't hear an offer worthy of trading away Luis Robert Jr. –– a player he said "can really change the game in a lot of different ways" –– before July's trade deadline.

He still hasn't, and said Wednesday he's not actively shopping Robert. That doesn't stop his phone from ringing, though. And the longer Robert remains with the White Sox, the more Getz has drawn the ire of opposing general managers.

"I have heard that teams have been frustrated with ask. But that frustration is stemming from the fact that they really want the player," Getz said. "So there’s different ways to view it. And the beauty of it all is that he’s our player and he’s someone we’re proud of and we know that can help us win ball games. And if that means that we’re stubborn or asking for too much, so be it. But he’s our player and it’s our right to handle it that way."

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Robert is coming off a second straight season in which many of his offensive statistics fell well short of his 2023 All-Star season, like back-to-back years with an OPS below .665. Injuries were an issue yet again and limited him to just 110 games, a benchmark he's passed just once in five 162-game seasons.

But with strong center field defense and 33 stolen bases establishing a solid floor, the White Sox picked up Roberts $20 million option for 2026.

"It goes back to the talent that he has and his ability," Getz said. "Obviously he’s performed at the major-league level at a high level and then there’s been times where he’s had some injuries or some scuffling. But to be able to have a player like that in your organization and on the other end of the spectrum, that’s why he’s attractive –– because they feel like they can use that boost, as well."

"It’s not an easy conversation because we’re talking about someone that can really change the game in a lot of different ways. It’s very truthful that we are not shopping him, because we’re very comfortable having him in a White Sox uniform, knowing what he’s capable of doing. Now if it makes sense for both parties to work out a deal, then so be it. But we’re planning on him being in uniform for us next year."

Teams are also asking about White Sox catchers Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, but Getz added he's not actively looking to move anyone.

Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rate Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Getz called it a luxury during the 2025 season to have Teel and Quero, especially in an era where every team wants two quality catchers. And with the White Sox still in rebuilding mode, Getz feels no need to rush to trade one of them, or Robert, if the return doesn't meet his valuation. Perhaps down the road it'll make more sense.

After all, it's still early in the offseason. GM meetings wrapped up last week in Las Vegas, a stage Getz called "fairly introductory" and an opportunity to understand what each organization is trying to accomplish.

Compared to what a deal for Teel, Quero or Robert would be, the White Sox made a few minor trades this week. They acquired left-handed pitcher Chris Murphy from the Boston Red Sox for minor-league catcher Ronny Hernandez. And they sent right-handed pitchers Yoendrys Gomez and Steven Wilson to Tampa Bay for outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Tanner Murray.

Winter meetings are scheduled for Dec. 8-11 in Orlando, where free agency and trade talks could begin to ramp up and come to fruition.

"We’re not actively looking to move anyone, but naturally there is some interest on our players. We’re open to having any discussion, I’ve been that way from the beginning," Getz said. "If I feel there’s a chance to improve the long-term or short-term health of the organization, I’m open to having those conversations."

"We like where we’re at. Like I said last week and I’ve said many times before, the biggest jump that we’re going to be able to make is the continued development of our players that we have on this roster in addition to the players we have in the minor-league system. But that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to be able to get into free agency and make some additions to support the group that we have here, and from time to time, you’ll have some trade discussions you feel like there’s a little bit more momentum and you want to dive in a little bit further. We’ll continue to have those conversations."

"But we like the group that we have currently right now in regards to our young players that got to the big leagues last year. Now, if it makes sense down the road to look into making a move that can help us in other areas, we’ll have those conversations. And if we match up, we match up."

