Franchise Legend Frank Thomas is Now Suing the White Sox – Here's Why

As the Chicago White Sox attempt to build positive momentum for the first time in years, they have run into another obstacle.

Franchise legend Frank Thomas is suing the Sox – along with their partners – for using his name and likeness to sell the organization's recent City Connect 2.0 jerseys. The summary of the lawsuit states that the team has been selling this apparel without Thomas' consent or providing compensation since April 2025, which Thomas' camp deems in direct violation of the Illinois Right of Publicity Act.

The lawsuit was filed on March 19, and the White Sox have yet to make a public response to the accusations. Photos were provided that show Thomas' name and number used on the recent jerseys, which are meant to be a uniform that blends the colors of the Bulls and Sox – aka the two Jerry Reinsdorf-owned teams.

Documentation shared by Gregory Royal Pratt of the Chicago Tribune shows that Thomas is demanding $50,000, as well as the payment of all legal costs as part of the lawsuit.

Frank Thomas is suing the White Sox and others over merch pic.twitter.com/sMEQhJq8Q9 — Gregory Royal Pratt (@royalpratt) March 24, 2026

Drama Continues for Frank Thomas & White Sox

All things considered, the optics of the lawsuit are troubling for the White Sox. The organization has been attempting to put itself on a more respectable and competitive track over the last year-plus after its historic losing season in 2024. They undoubtedly have the young talent to do it, but whether or not they have the leadership remains up for debate.

Indeed, running into a legal dispute with arguably the most popular player in franchise history isn't the best way to go into Opening Day. The Sox will kick off their season in just two days against the Brewers in Milwaukee. One also has to imagine the organization caught wind of something coming from Thomas' camp. While it's possible they were completely blindsided, this feels like the kind of disagreement that could have been worked out behind the scenes as opposed to publicly.

At the same time, this isn't the first instance the Sox and Thomas have clashed heads this offseason. Thomas came at the organization in February after they released a graphic for Black History Month. They acknowledged a handful of former players on a timeline but failed to single out Thomas. While he was named in the graphic once, it was under the nod to Dick Allen in 1972.

"I Guess the black player who made you rich over there and holds all your records is forgettable! Don’t worry I’m taking Receipts!" Thomas wrote in a comment on social media.

Thomas' troubles with the team during his playing days are also well-documented. He had a very well-known feud with former general manager Ken Williams. The Athletic also reminded us of a different lawsuit Thomas made in 2006 against doctors the Sox used as he dealt with a foot injury. The two sides would eventually settle the case.

Even amid his past run-ins, Thomas has remained connected to the organization. How these latest offseason developments will impact his relationship with the franchise, however, remains to be seen.