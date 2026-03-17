Munetaka Murakami Goes Yard for White Sox in First Game Back From WBC

The first of many for Munetaka Murakami!

The White Sox' newest slugger surprisingly failed to send a ball over the fence during his first four games of Cactus League play. Once he arrived in Japan for the World Baseball Classic, however, he wasted very little time. Facing Czechia during the Pool Play round, Murakami hit a grand slam that traveled 425 feet with an exit velocity of 112.5 mph. The home run made it a 9-0 advantage for Japan, who would finish the first round of the tournament a perfect 4-0.

Nonetheless, Murakami's time in the World Baseball Classic would come to an end sooner than anyone expected. Team Japan lost to Venezuela in the quarterfinal 8-5, officially ending their bid for back-to-back titles. This meant that Murakami was back in the Sox' lineup on Tuesday afternoon for his fifth game of spring training action. And, this time, he gave the fans exactly what they wanted.

In the bottom of the fifth against the Athletics, Murakami sent a moonshot to centerfield. He first took a ball before swinging through a change-up and four-seamer. Pitcher Luis Morales then sent him another fastball, which Murakami blasted 419 feet.

It marked the Sox' third homer of the day, as both Andrew Benintendi and Chase Mediroth also went yard.

In his first game back from the WBC, Munetaka Murakami hits his first White Sox home run in spring training. Oppo power from Mune. pic.twitter.com/puWA5XefrO — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 17, 2026

How Has Munetaka Murakami Done This Spring?

While this may have been Munetaka Murakami's first homer in a White Sox uniform, his spring training run has gone relatively well!

The 26-year-old is now up to six hits and three RBIs in his 16 total plate appearances. The only real issue is that he has yet to draw a single walk and has instead struck out five times. But that's also something the Sox know they're going to have to live with. What makes Murakami so special is his ability to change the game with one swing of the bat. You brought him to Chicago to be aggressive, so there are going to be a few dry spells here and there.

For what it's worth, it's also not as if he wasn't showing any good contact in his first handful of games with the team. He still mustered five hits, which included putting a couple of very hard-hit balls in play. We aren't talking about someone who should strictly be a boom or bust player, even if swinging for power is his bread-and-butter.

Anyway, the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics is one that White Sox fans should probably get used to. Murakami was hitting cleanup with Austin Hays on deck and Andrew Benintendi in the hole. All things considered, that is a far more competent middle of the lineup than the South Siders have grown used to in recent years!