Munetaka Murakami Joins MLB History, Already Looks Like a White Sox Star

The Chicago White Sox may have a superstar on their hands.

Munetaka Murakami has looked as good as advertised since he shockingly signed with the organization this offseason. Known as arguably Japan's top power hitter, the White Sox hoped to see Murakami's elite slugging translate quickly to the bigs. We may only be three games into the 2026 campaign, but it feels fair to say they have got their wish.

Murakami's first major league hit was a no-doubter high over the right field wall on Opening Day. Two days later, he would send another ball deep into center field at American Family Field for his second homer in as many games. So, I bet you can guess what he did on Sunday afternoon!

Facing off against Brandon Sproat at the top of the second, Murakami drew a full count. The Brewers righty went with a cutter for his sixth pitch of the at-bat, which dropped into the zone low and inside. Nevertheless, Murakamki turned on it and sent the ball just far enough to hit off the right field wall over a leaping Sal Frelick.

Make that three games, three blasts for Murakami.

THREE MLB GAMES

THREE HOME RUNS



Munetaka Murakami is blasting baseballs to start his MLB career 😤 pic.twitter.com/Gnprk793bO — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2026

Murakami has now joined history as one of only four players to hit a home run in each of their first three MLB games. Trevor Story did it in his first four games in 2016, while Kyle Lewis accomplished the feat in three games with Seattle in 2019. Crazy enough, fellow rookie Chase DeLauter has also reached the mark this season after breaking camp with the Guardians, per Sarah Langs .

Murakami's bomb on Sunday put the White Sox up 5-2 against the Brewers. It marked their first time carving out a real cushion in the series, as their first two meetings in Milwaukee ended in blowout losses. Murakami had already come around the bases once in the game. Appearing in the No. 2 slot behind Chase Meidroth for the first time this season, Murakami drew a seven-pitch walk in his first at-bat of the day. Colson Montgomery – who was moved to the cleanup spot – would go on to bring him home with a grand slam .

Munetaka Murakami Off to Hot Start

Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) hits a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

While the White Sox sure weren't happy with back-to-back blowout losses to start the year, they can take some solace in knowing Munetaka Murakami looks more than comfortable in the bigs. Along with his three homers over the last three games, he has also walked four times. Pitchers are already scared to give him something to lock in on, and there is no question that fear has only heightened over these first handful of games.

Indeed, these walks may be just as impressive as the homers. Many signs pointed toward him being a strikeout machine, but his patience at the plate and ability to consistently create contact have been beyond encouraging. To be sure, the strikeouts are still bound to stack up, and the White Sox can live with that because of the power that has already been on full display. But it's exciting to see him having such a disciplined approach. The best in the game find their way on base in more ways than one.

Obviously, it's going to take a lot more than one player to help the White Sox get back on a legitimately competitive track. And these first three games have been a clear example of that. However, Murakami certainly looks like someone who could be part of a winning puzzle, which is all you can ask for this early into his MLB career.