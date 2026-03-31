Ranking 8 White Sox Prospects Who Could Be Called Up Sooner Than Later

While the 2026 season is about taking the next competitive step for the Chicago White Sox, it's also about welcoming a handful of new faces into the MLB. The organization is currently flush with prospects on the cusp of making a debut. Their Triple-A squad, in particular, looks primed to make some serious noise in the minors early on this season.

With that in mind, let's try to rank the most likely players who could hear their name called sooner rather than later. Below you'll find eight candidates, as well as where MLB Pipeline currently has them slotted in the team's system.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Tanner McDougal – No. 6

Arguably, no pitching prospect looked better during Cactus League play than Tanner McDougal. The righty recorded a 2.25 ERA over his three games with seven strikeouts. While his command can be an issue at times, few arms in the Sox' system are more lethal when in control. McDougal has the potential to touch triple digits with his fastball right before throwing one of the nastiest curveballs you've seen. The versatility is special, and I expect that to stand out to the White Sox as they consider potential bullpen adjustments during the season.

McDougal's first start for Charlotte went about as expected. He threw 8 strikeouts and only allowed one earned run and two hits in his 4.0 innings pitched.

2. Noah Schultz – No.2

3. Hagen Smith – No. 4

At this rate, it feels nearly impossible to pick one of these arms over the other. Both Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith have been on similar trajectories, which included taking a step backward during a rocky 2025 campaign. Nevertheless, each gave fans reason to believe they are back on the right track in spring training, and they combined for one heck of an Opening Day for the Charlotte Knights.

Hagen Smith started the night throwing four strikeouts in 3.0 innings and allowing only one earned run on one hit. Schultz then took the mound and dominated with five strikeouts. He walked one batter and touched 99 mph with his blazing fastball. We're going to need to see more from both before making a judgment call on who might get the call-up first. However, with the White Sox' starters failing to impress over their first four games, it feels like only a matter of time before the organization gives one of these two a chance to enter the rotation.

4. Sam Antonacci – No. 9

There isn't much wiggle room in the White Sox infield, especially when we consider Miguel Vargas is off to a hot start . But this is likely why Sam Antonacci has spent some early time in left field with Charlotte. Arguably no player in the Sox' system looked more dynamic than Antonacci this spring, and he did it on both the Cactus League and World Baseball Classic stage. We watched him hit some monster home runs, steal bags with ease, and even pull off some trick defensive plays. The 23-year-old played so well that many thought he could even crack the Opening Day roster.

Antonacci has picked up right where he left off in his first taste of Triple-A ball. He already has 4 hits, 4 RBIs, and 4 walks in his first three games of action. During the team's opener, Antonacci only needed four innings to smash a three-run bomb over the right field wall. At this rate, whether it be an injury or simply a lack of production, Antonacci feels like he could represent the first position player change on the active roster.

5. Braden Montgomery – No. 1

It's a matter of when, not if, for Braden Montgomery, who sits atop the White Sox' prospect leaderboard. The 22-year-old former Aggies star has almost everything you're looking for in an everyday outfielder. He is a great athlete with good defensive instincts, as well as a well-rounded hitter with high-upside power. As far as two-way prospects go, Montgomery is widely considered the best the Sox have to offer.

Indeed, this is why many were surprised to see the Sox start Montgomery in Birmingham. He hit .348 during his 13 Cactus League games and totaled 15 bases. It may not have been the most jaw-dropping performance, but it certainly didn't force fans to temper expectations.

Nevertheless, the fact that he is starting things off in Double-A obviously moves him further down this totem pole. Should we still expect to see him in a matter of months? Yes, especially with the White Sox' outfield anything but set in stone. The center field spot has been particularly up for grabs, and Luisangel Acuña has already spent a couple of games in the infield.

6. David Sandlin – No. 18

David Sandlin missed the entirety of spring training due to injury, but the White Sox have made their feelings about him pretty darn clear. They went out of their way to add the former Red Sox prospect into the mix this winter, even taking on some of Jordan Hicks' big salary and giving up Gage Ziehl to bring him into the mix.

Of course, the fact Sandlin still hasn't taken the mound will further delay any move to the bigs. They need to get their first real look at him. However, it feels safe to say he is relatively high on their priority list. He has a high-velocity fastball and pairs that with a strong slider. Plus, he does offer more minor league experience than some of the organization's other options.

7. William Bergolla Jr. – No. 11

William Bergolla Jr. had a fantastic spring. Along with a quick and reliable glove up the middle, Bergolla Jr. was a contact-hitting machine. He tallied 11 hits in his 13 games, which included 4 RBIs. Even more promising, Bergolla Jr. repeatedly put the ball in play and only struck out twice in all of camp. It was such a strong performance that the team chose to start him in Triple-A this season, and he has yet to disappoint.

Bergolla Jr. is already up to 8 hits in just three games with the Knights, and he's also stolen two bases. The only real obstacle for the youngster is the crowded infield. And, unlike Antonacci, we're likely not going to see Bergolla Jr. standing in left any time soon. You can't deny the plate presence, though, and the White Sox may want to take a chance on him if an injury arises or the offense stalls.

8. Shane Murphy – No. 28

The White Sox seem to think something is missing for Shane Murphy, who was surprisingly one of the first cuts of spring training. However, the results at the minor league level have been hard to ignore. Murphy has moved all around the Sox' minor league system, spending the majority of his time in Double-A during the 2025 campaign. He registered a 1.38 ERA in his 20 appearances and 18 starts. This included walking only 15 batters and striking out 82!

The results were similarly strong in his short stint in Triple-A to end 2025. To be sure, his stuff may not be as tantalizing as that of the guys above, but you would think that eventually these results warrant a big league stint.