White Sox Hire Carlos Rodriguez As Assistant General Manager

The White Sox on Friday named Carlos Rodriguez as assistant general manager. Rodriguez is one of three people with that title in the White Sox front office, along with Josh Barfield and Jin Wong.

In this role, Rodriguez will report to senior vice president and general manager Chris Getz. Rodriguez joins the White Sox following a 16-year run with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he spent the last six years as a vice president.

The Rays reached the playoffs four times in the last six years despite ranking 23rd or lower among MLB teams in total payroll each season, according to Spotrac. That stretch included a trip to the 2020 World Series, two American League East Division titles, two seasons with 99-plus wins and an overall win percentage of .554.

The Chicago White Sox have named longtime baseball executive Carlos Rodriguez as assistant general manager, where he will report to senior vice president/general manager Chris Getz. pic.twitter.com/tYB6YG9h4s — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) December 19, 2025

“I’ve known Carlos for many years and have followed his career and impact within the Rays organization,” Getz said. “He is an intelligent, thoughtful, and experienced leader who has contributed meaningfully across nearly every area of baseball operations. From major league season support and research and development to international operations and the execution of a new stadium build, Carlos brings a broad, operationally diverse perspective that will strengthen the White Sox at every level.”

Here's more background on Rodriguez, according to a White Sox news release.

Over the last three seasons (2023-25), Rodriguez assisted in all areas of baseball operations, with a focus on the major league roster, strategic initiatives and international operations. Previously, he oversaw player development and performance science, with the Rays’ farm system posting the best winning percentage in the minors in both 2021 and 2022. In 2022, the organization’s domestic affiliates combined for a .604 winning percentage (361-237) and +634 run differential, both the best in the minors.

From 2015-19, Rodriguez served as director of international scouting after three years (2012-14) as director of Latin American scouting. He played a key role in scouting and signing notable players such as José Alvarado, Jonathan Aranda, Vidal Bruján, Genesis Cabrera, Diego Castillo, Yonny Chirinos, Ronaldo Hernández, René Pinto, Cristopher Sánchez and Jesús Sánchez.

Rodriguez joined the Rays in 2010 as a professional and international scout after four seasons as an area scout with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The White Sox have made significant changes to the coaching staff and front office going into the 2026 season, such as hiring Rodriguez, pitching coach Zach Bove, hitting coach Derek Shomon, assistant pitching coach Bobby Hearn, first base/outfield coach José Leger, major league field coordinator Chris Denorfia and major league assistant Tony Medina.

Related stories on the Chicago White Sox