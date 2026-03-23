White Sox Make Shocking Opening Day Roster Move with Signing of Reese McGuire

The Chicago White Sox blindsided many with one of their final roster moves this weekend.

Ahead of Opening Day on March 26, the organization signed catcher Reese McGuire to a one-year, $1.2 million deal. Not only was it a shocking move considering the team's well-documented depth at the catcher position, but it instantly put the future of respected veteran Korey Lee into question.

Lee has been with the franchise since the 2023 campaign after starting his career with Houston. He would appear in a career-high 125 games during the 2024 season as the Sox' primary catcher. While he never proved to be the long-term answer at the position, the Sox have frequently leaned on Lee as a clubhouse leader and backup option.

To be sure, the emergence of second-year catchers Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero put Lee's future in the air. The Sox did choose to carry three catchers at the end of the 2025 season, but that's far from a normal roster decision. Nevertheless, the Sox at least seemed to punt any decision on Lee's future down the road after Teel's hamstring strain in the World Baseball Classic. He now appeared destined to begin the 2026 campaign on the active roster as Teel's replacement.

GM Chris Getz and Co. have decided to go in a different direction, however. Venable called the decision "tough" and told the Chicago Tribune that they ultimately preferred to have a lefty on the roster to balance out the backstop. Quero is a switch-hitter, but he has consistently been more productive on the right side of the plate.

It now feels very likely that Lee will find a new home in the coming days. Several catcher-needy teams should value his recent experience and professionalism. Likewise, Lee put together a very solid spring training performance with 11 hits, six RBIs, and nine walks over his 15 games.

Still, what is very unusual about the decision is the fact that the Sox haven't necessarily solved their catching logjam. McGuire was paid big league money and continues to put the Sox in a position to carry three catchers down the road. If the plan was to cut things back down to two when Teel potentially returns in mid-to-late April, why not just make it work with Lee for the time being? Why shake things up like this only three days before Opening Day? Is McGuire's left-handed hitting really enough of a motive, especially considering he now has to come in cold?

The questions only keep coming when we consider that Teel recently told Scott Merkin that he's progressing well with his rehab. In other words, it's not as if Teel experienced a setback and will have to miss even more time than initially expected.

Reese McGuire Returns to the White Sox

Jun 4, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire (21) looks on in the fifth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

For what it's worth, Reese McGuire at least has some familiarity with both the White Sox and the city of Chicago. The 31-year-old spent a cup of coffee with the team in 2022, appearing in 53 games before he finished the year with the Red Sox. McGuire also just played the 2025 season on the city's north side with the Cubs.

McGuire appeared in 45 games for the Cubs, serving as an important depth piece after an injury to Miguel Amaya. While he may not have been the most consistent hitter, he did smash nine home runs and provide some serviceable defensive play.

Indeed, McGuire should offer the Sox some of the veteran savvy they want in the locker room this season. The team is eager to start 2026 strong and exceed expectations for the first time in a long time. Nonetheless, there is no doubt that the signing caught many off guard, and only time will tell what it means for the catcher position moving forward.