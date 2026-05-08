White Sox Activate Newest Bullpen Arm Following Trade, Option Jordan Leasure

The Chicago White Sox have bolstered their bullpen as their quest for a .500 record continues.

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Phillies chose to trade Trevor Richards to Chicago after welcoming closer Jhoan Duran back into the mix. The Sox sent cash considerations to the East Coast squad for the rights to add Richards, who appeared in only two games for the Phillies this season after starting the year in Triple-A.

Richards will immediately join Sean Newcomb as one of the Sox' most experienced relievers. The 32-year-old righty has 297 MLB games under his belt across nine seasons of action. The largest chunk of those games came with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he played from 2022 to 2024. After Toronto moved on from him, he would become a journeyman, spending time with the Twins, Royals, and Diamondbacks before signing with Philadelphia this season.

All things considered, Richards' career has been pretty up and down. While his 4.52 ERA has been just good enough to keep earning him a consistent role, he's watched his strikeout rate fluctuate heavily. Someone who is consistently looking to force swings and misses, his command has come and gone, leading to some high walk counts.

Richards has relied heavily on a fastball and change-up combo over the last couple of years. He does have a slider in his arsenal, but has used it less and less. In fact, in his 4.1 innings of work with the Phillies this season, Richards hasn't even tossed one. The veteran's best pitch has probably been the change-up, which has a pretty ridiculous drop.

It also feels worth noting that he was lights out in Triple-A ball. Over his 14.0 innings of work, he compiled 26 strikeouts with just three walks. He did give up three home runs across those nine contests, but he essentially forced the Phillies to give him a call with how crisp he looked.

The White Sox are now hoping that Richards can carry that momentum into their bullpen. While their pitching staff has done a better job in recent weeks, they have benefited more from a starting unit that has gone deep into games. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising to continue to see some tweaks in this area of the roster.

Speaking of which, one has to wonder if Richards could become an instant trade chip, particularly if he continues to throw this well. The Sox do have a high-upside cast of arms in Triple-A, and the expectation remains that a couple will join the bullpen in the coming weeks and months. Assuming at least one of those youngsters can look the part, Richards' experience could soon look decently valuable to a contending team.

White Sox Send Jordan Leasure to Charlotte

May 3, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jordan Leasure (49) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

To make room for Trevor Richards, the Chicago White Sox have chosen to send 27-year-old Jordan Leasure out East. The right-handed reliever has been a mainstay in the team's bullpen over the last couple of seasons, appearing in as many as 68 games during the 2025 campaign.

While Leasure has never been afraid to try out some new pitches, he has leaned heavily on his fastball and slider over the course of his MLB career. His fastball sits in the mid-to-high 90s and has been his best weapon. Throw in some good movement on the slider, and he's been one of the Sox' better relievers at forcing whiffs.

Nevertheless, his 6.06 ERA over his 16.1 innings pitched this season says it all. He has given up 11 earned runs and has walked eight batters, continuing a frustrating trend. Does this mean we can't see him back up on the South Side soon? Not necessarily, especially since he has both the experience and stuff to post some great numbers in Charlotte. But it make sense that the Sox are trying something new for the time being.