Rotation Battle Begins as White Sox Name First Four Starters in Spring Training

White Sox baseball returns in less than 24 hours. And, for once, that doesn't feel like a threat!

The organization had one of Major League Baseball's most compelling offseasons, bringing in overseas star Munetaka Murakami and signing several interesting veteran additions. Already fielding a roster with some tantalizing young talent, the aggressive winter let fans know they are aiming to take a meaningful step forward.

The process of doing just that will officially start on Friday afternoon. Chicago is set to face their crosstown rival in their first Cactus League matchup of Spring Training. Young righty Jonathan Cannon will take the mound first , as manager Will Venable looks to see if the talented 25-year-old has learn from his rocky 2025 campaign.

Speaking of which, this will be only the beginning of arguably the Sox' biggest spring storyline. The starting rotation is far from set in stone, and there are a handful of new and familiar faces expected to compete for one of the coveted spots.

White Sox Announce First Handful of Starting Pitchers

Sep 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Shane Smith (64) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The White Sox have locked in their first four starters for Spring Training, according to MLB's Scott Merkin .

at Cubs (Feb. 20) – Jonathan Cannon

vs. Athletics (Feb. 21) – Chris Murphy

vs. Brewers (Feb. 22) – Sean Burke

at Rockies (Feb. 23) – Shane Smith

Chris Murphy showing up second is undoubtedly a surprise. Coming over this past November in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, Murphy has mostly served as a bullpen arm in recent years. The Red Sox used him in a total of 23 games last season, where he threw 34.2 innings and recorded a solid 3.12 ERA.

Nonetheless, the starting experience is most certainly there for Murphy, albeit not at the MLB level. He entered the Red Sox system in 2019 as a starter, staying in that role as he worked his way up to Triple-A. After being called up in 2023, however, he was primarily used as a relief arm before running into some serious injury trouble.

Murphy ultimately underwent Tommy John surgery and did not pitch at all during the 2024 campaign. Once he returned to action in 2025, he started five games in the minors but spent the majority of his time working out of the bullpen in both Triple-A and the bigs.

All things considered, Murphy has proven effective enough to warrant a closer look. While it's mainly come in short stints, his ability to force groundouts and reduce hard contact is notable. Especially for a starting rotation that projects to have plenty of hard throwers, adding someone who is a little more methodical and reliant on his off-speed stuff could be worthwhile.

Sunday's pitcher will be far more recognizable to the White Sox faithful. Much like Cannon, Sean Burke was a 2025 rookie who got a taste of the rotation. He started 22 of his 28 total appearances and recorded a 4.22 ERA before a demotion in August. While he would rejoin the mix later in the month, his inconsistency was hard for the team to ignore after being named the Opening Day starter.

At the same time, Burke's deep arsenal of pitches is equally hard to ignore. He pairs a solid fastball with a deadly curve and slider. The main problem has been his command, as players repeatedly drew walks or smashed balls high in the air. This weekend will be his first opportunity to show his manager that he has become more polished.

As for Shane Smith, he will take the mound with the fewest questions. The rookie burst onto the scene in Year 1 with a 7-8 record and 3.81 ERA. Not only did he make the All-Star Game, but he also finished the year with 145 strikeouts. He has a wicked four-seamer that he threw 45 percent of the time last year. Can he find the same success this season?

If one thing is for sure, Smith will earn a spot in the starting rotation, but a lot will be riding on these Spring Training appearances for the other three. Other arms will be waiting in the wings to impress manager Will Venable, including Anthony Kay, Sean Newcomb, Erick Fedde, and Mike Vasil.

Let the games begin – literally!