Chicago White Sox Announce 2026 Spring Training Schedule
Is it really time for spring training talk already?
While we're still a ways away from knowing the participants, the White Sox on Wednesday announced the full 2026 spring training schedule. Cactus League action begins Feb. 20 at Chicago Cubs' home field in Mesa, Ariz., and concludes on March 23 against the Athletics in Mesa.
White Sox home spring training games will take place at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., the team's home facility since 2009. There are 16 games scheduled to take place at Camelback Ranch, including two split-squad games and a Spring Breakout game featuring White Sox prospects versus Dodgers prospects.
Here's the full schedule.
According to the White Sox press release, the schedule is subject to change, and any additional spring or exhibition games will be announced at a later date. For information on spring training tickets, CLICK HERE.
Among those who are competing in the World Baseball Classic, pitchers and catchers are set to report on Feb. 9. Those not competing in the WBC will report on Feb. 11.
Spring training provides an opportunity for fans to watch a young core of White Sox players, many of whom made their MLB debuts in 2025, such as Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth, Edgar Quero, Shane Smith and Mike Vasil. After a 19-win improvement from 2024 to 2025, they'll look to make another jump in 2026.
Barring changes to MLB Pipeline's rankings, the White Sox could also feature five top-100 prospects in spring training, including Braden Montgomery (No. 35), Noah Schultz (No. 40), Billy Carlson (No. 71), Caleb Bonemer (No. 73) and Hagen Smith (No. 88).
On Tuesday, the White Sox announced that they have picked up a $20 million team option for Luis Robert Jr., a former All-Star who will be entering his seventh season with the team in 2026. They also announced the hiring of new pitching coach Zach Bove, who comes over from the Kansas City Royals.
One player the White Sox will replace going into spring training is left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez, who declined the $10 million mutual option on Tuesday and became a free agent.