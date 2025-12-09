White Sox Receive No. 1 Pick In 2026 MLB Draft

The ping pong balls fell in the White Sox favor during Tuesday's MLB Draft lottery in Orlando, Fla., arming general manager Chris Getz and company with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. The White Sox had the best chance to receive the No. 1 pick going into the draft at 27.73%.

Every step along the way is important in a full-scale rebuild like the White Sox have embarked upon, but landing a high-impact player could mark a turning point for the organization.

"It's an opportunity to kind of boost what we have going on right now," Getz said on MLB Network. "It's an honor. It's a huge responsibility, and our group, I'm just so happy for everyone quite honestly. Going into this whole thing, you kind of prepare for all different scenarios emotionally, but man, I can't understate how big of a deal this is."

Rookies like Shane Smith, Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth, Edgar Quero, Mike Vasil and others made their MLB debuts in 2025, and Getz is excited to add to the team's young core.

"Last year, as those players were making their way to the big leagues and performing really well –– and we know that's not easy to do –– you begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel. And to bring in now a top pick to this group, it's just a big deal. It really is."

The White Sox have picked No. 1 overall twice in team history, selecting catcher Danny Goodwin in 1971 out of Peoria Central High School and right fielder Harold Baines in the 1977 draft out of St. Michael's High School in Easton, Md. The team will certainly hope their next No. 1 overall pick pans out closer to the Hall of Fame career of Baines as opposed to Goodwin, who turned down the White Sox to attend Southern University.

Here's a look at who could be headed to the South Side, according to MLB.com's draft prospect rankings.

Top 2026 MLB Draft prospects

Ranking Player Position School Age/Height/Weight Bats/Throws 1 Roch Cholowsky Shortstop UCLA 20, 6'2"/195 R/R 2 Grady Emerson Shortstop Forth Worth Christian School (TX) 17, 6'2"/180 L/R 3 Justin Lebron Shortstop Alabama 21, 6'2"/180 R/R 4 Jacob Lombard Shortstop Gulliver Prep (FL) 18, 6'3"/185 R/R 5 Drew Burress Outfield Georgia Tech 21, 5'9"/182 R/R 6 Derek Curiel Outfield LSU 20, 6'2"/182 L/L 7 Carson Bolemon LHP Southside Christian School (SC) 18, 6'4"/210 R/L 8 Gio Rojas LHP Stoneman Douglas High School (FL) 18, 6'4"/190 R/L 9 Cameron Flukey RHP Coastal Carolina 20, 6'6"/210 R/R 10 Sawyer Strosnider Outfield TCU 20, 6'2"/200 L/L

"I'm still learning more and more about the draft," Getz said on MLB Network. "I'm getting familiar with some of the top names, and it looks like at the top of the draft that it's a really impressive one. But on top of that, when you look at the pool space that you're given and the chance to really walk away from a draft class and do some damage, bring in some real talent. So yeah, I look forward to diving in further, man, and I'm just excited for our fan base and the people that are working for the White Sox."

A closer look at Roch Cholowsky

Cholowsky is widely considered the top prospect in the 2026 draft. His combination of contact, power, plate discipline and defense have some considering him the top draft prospect of the last few years, and MLB.com says he could have four plus tools.

During the 2025 season at UCLA, he slashed .363/.480/.710/1.190 with 23 home runs, 74 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 45 walks and 30 strikeouts in 324 plate appearances. He won four national player of the year awards, as well as Big Ten defensive player of the year and the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove award at shortstop.

Here are Cholowsky's scouting grades, per MLB.com: Hit: 60 | Power: 60 | Run: 45 | Arm: 60 | Field: 60 | Overall: 65

While the White Sox have a few other talented and young shortstops in Colson Montgomery, who hit 21 home runs in 71 games as a rookie in 2025, and Billy Carlson –– the 10th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft –– they should still take whoever they consider to be the No. 1 prospect, rather than worrying about positional fit down the road.

2026 MLB Draft order

White Sox Rays Twins Giants Pirates Royals Orioles Athletics Braves Rockies Nationals Angels Cardinals Marlins Diamondbacks Rangers Astros Reds

No. 1 overall picks from last 10 years

2025: Eli Willits, SS, Washington Nationals

2024: Travis Bazzana, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

2023: Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2022: Jackson Holliday, SS, Baltimore Orioles

2021: Henry Davis, C, Pittsburgh Pirates

2020: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Detroit Tigers

2019: Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore Orioles

2018: Casey Mize, RHP, Detroit Tigers

2017: Royce Lewis, SS, Minnesota Twins

2016: Mickey Moniak, OF, Philadelphia Phillies

