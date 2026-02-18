White Sox Watch: Likely No. 1 Pick Roch Cholowsky Off to Hot Start, Smashes Two HRs

White Sox fans, grab you inhaler!

During UCLA's Tuesday meeting with the Tulane Green Wave, Roch Cholowsky did Roch Cholowsky things. The favorite to head to the South Side with the No. 1 overall pick sent two balls over the fence. Even better, they were on opposite sides of the field.

The first came with his No. 1-ranked Bruins team down 2-0 in the bottom of the first. After left fielder Dean West popped the ball up for the first out of the inning, Tulane pitcher J.D. Rodriguez sent a pitch Cholowsky's way. The shortstop proceeded to send a no-doubter deep over the left field wall. One pitch, one homer.

Check it out:

Stepping back up to the plate later in the bottom of the 4th, Cholowsky drew a 2-2 count with a runner in scoring position. The 20-year-old proceeded to connect on a high pitch, sending the oppo taco homer high into the air.

The 2-run blast gave UCLA an 8-4 advantage.

Funny enough, in between these two homers, Cholowsky was actually intentionally walked. Tulane chose to put him on and load the bases, only for Mulivai Levu to knock in two runs.

Roch Cholowsky Already Living Up to the Hype

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) throws to first base against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Appearing in only his fourth game of the season, Roch Cholowsky now has three dingers already on the board in 2026. He hit his first bomb of the year against UC San Diego on Valentine's Day.

The junior infielder is coming off a stellar 2025 campaign that saw him smash 23 long balls over his 66 games played. He also slashed an impressive .353/.480/.710 with 74 RBI's on the year. The fact that he walked away as Baseball America's Player of the Year came as no surprise, and the same can be said about his No. 1 ranking on their list of top draft prospects

Indeed, Cholowsky isn't just someone who projects to dominate at the plate. His defensive instincts at one of the diamond's most important positions are a key component. The Big Ten named him the Defensive Player of the Year, while he also earned an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove. Cholowsky truly has the makings of a superstar, five-tool player.

While there are still a handful of months to go before draft day, there would have to be a massive change for the White Sox not to bring Cholowsky into the mix. He would instantly become the organization's highest-upside prospect in years – let alone their most popular. To say things are trending up for the White Sox at this point may be an understatement!