Three Pillars: How the White Sox are Actually Building the 2026 Roster

The Chicago White Sox had one of the best offseasons in Major League Baseball. I know, I can't believe it either!

After a decently encouraging close to the 2025 campaign, the organization proceeded to set itself up for a meaningful step forward. Of course, whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but there is little doubt they have the kind of roster that could turn heads in a matter of months. While development will always remain a priority, true competitiveness has clearly become a priority.

With that in mind, let's go over the three pillars of this 2026 roster!

1. The Long-Term Pieces

Sep 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) celebrates with White Sox catcher Kyle Teel (8) after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The White Sox have been swimming in the bottom of the barrel for years, accumulating potential long-term building blocks in the process. Some have come via their high draft slots, while others have been added into the mix through some high-profile trades. No matter the method, it's clear that Chicago's stash of young prospects is what will make or break their future.

With that in mind, the Sox continue to be about development and growth above all else. The 2026 season will be specifically about taking the players who have shown flashes in the past and putting them in a position to succeed. So, who are those players?

The infield features Colson Montgomery (23) and Chase Meidroth (24). Both made their MLB debut last season and put together some highly encouraging stretches. Nonetheless, Montgomery serves as the more tantalizing of the two prospects after smashing 21 homers in 71 games. He also looked more than comfortable manning one of the toughest positions on the field (SS).

Behind the plate also features a pair of fascinating youngsters. Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero could put Will Venable in a tough spot after two strong rookie campaigns at the plate. Both providing strength in the opposite side of the batter's box, a platoon system of sorts could start to take shape. At the same time, developmental at-bats are key, as is building chemistry with a pitching staff. Regardless, this should be considered a very good problem to have.

The pitching staff has the longest list of high-upside talent. Shane Smith, Davis Martin, and Sean Burke are young arms looking to prove they can be reliable long-term starters. Meanwhile, Mike Vasil and Grant Taylor are trying to build on an excellent rookie season out of the bullpen, while Jonathan Cannon is trying to shake off a rough go in the rotation. But the list doesn't stop there!

Pitching strength stretches deep into the farm system, with many eyes on Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith. Both prospects are expected to make their debuts at some point in 2026. Tanner McDougal and David Sandlin will be two other names to keep on the radar. The latter was just recently acquired in the same trade that brought Jordan Hicks and his lofty contract ot the Sox.

Speaking of prospects, Braden Montgomery is another must-watch. The outfielder isn't going to start the 2026 campaign on the South Side, but many believe it's only a matter of time before he finds his way into the Sox' lineup. Their outfield remains somewhat thin, but this has also felt purposeful with the former Texas A&M standout waiting in the wings.

2. The Short Term Help

Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (48) throws pitch in the eighth inning for game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

You can't develop young talent without the right leadership. The White Sox made a clear effort to go out and bolster their veteran depth this offseason, making several surprise additions.

The first was the signing of Seranthony Dominguez, who finished last season as a key piece of the Toronto Blue Jays. Among the top bullpen arms in baseball, there is no question that GM Chris Getz is hoping Dominguez's steady hand can help an immature group close out big games.

Relatedly, the Sox added a few possible veteran starters in Sean Newcomb and Erick Fedde. While both may be destined for the bullpen as the Sox try to give their young arms a change, it's encouraging to know they can step into the rotation if needed. Starting games strong teaches just as many valuable lessons as finishing them off.

Austin Hays was another surprise signing. The former All-Star joined on a one-year deal and projects to have an everyday role in the outfield. While he may lack that one eye-popping trait, Hays has the kind of all-around skillset that limits mistakes. Likewise, he was a part of the Orioles when they turned 52 wins into 83 wins one season later. If anyone knows what it takes for a young locker room to take a step forward, it's Hays.

“I really think things are starting to turn around.”



Austin Hays on why the signed with the White Sox. ⬇️



Podcast: https://t.co/gHXRk5PEcE pic.twitter.com/hM61ctsw9n — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) February 17, 2026

It's important to note that the majority of these veterans inked one or two-year deals. Even 31-year-old Andrew Benintendi is in line to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2027 season. Not only does this keep the organization's options open moving forward, but it further underscores the importance of uplifting the team's young talent.

These vets are here to help teach this group how to win. Assuming they show signs of just that, the Sox can then be even more calculated and aggressive with their roster upgrades moving forward.

3. The Superstar Swing

Feb 10, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) takes batting practice during spring training camp at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Speaking of shorter-term signings, the White Sox also took a gamble on a potential superstar talent. The organization convinced free agent Munetaka Murakami to join their rebuilding effort. They were able to fend off other interested parties by giving the Japanese standout a higher guarantee over fewer years. He is set to make $34 million during the next two seasons before being allowed to hit free agency without arbitration in 2027.

While it's a move that could certainly result in Murakami leaving in the near future, why wouldn't a franchise like Chicago take this chance? By getting him in the building, they have at least exponentially improved their chances of potentially keeping him around long-term. And, if the experiment doesn't work out, they at least know the money will be off the books soon.

From a publicity standpoint alone, the previously irrelevant franchise is already reaping the benefits. Murakami has shed a whole new spotlight on the organization heading into the year, and he will bring along with him a massive overseas fanbase.

At the end of the day, while the White Sox certainly aren't throwing all their eggs in the Murakami basket, their fingers are crossed that he can be a key part of their future. If he breaks out in 2026, that could propel this franchise even further than they imagined.