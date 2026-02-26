White Sox vs. Dodgers (2/26): Lineup Thoughts, Starting Pitchers, How to Watch

The Chicago White Sox enter today's Cactus League battle with plenty of power at the top of their order. What better way to go into a meeting against the World Series champs, right?

Game Info

Who: White Sox (4-2) at Los Angeles Dodgers (5-0)

Where: Camelback Ranch

When: 2:05 PM CT

Watch: MLB.TV

Listen: ESPN 1000

1. Austin Hays, LF

2. Kyle Teel, C

3. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

4. Lenyn Sosa, 2B

5. Edgar Quero, DH

6. Curtis Mead, 3B

7. Derek Hill, CF

8. Braden Montgomery, RF

9. Tanner Murray, SS

Austin Hays will get a taste of the lead-off spot this afternoon for the first time. An interesting wrinkle for manager Will Venable, though Hays has put together an encouraging Spring so far. His plate discipline has been noticeable, as he's registered two hits and two walks thus far.

Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero are also appearing in the same starting lineup for the first time this spring. Something the Sox finally started to do more of late last season, both catchers made a case for having their bat in the lineup on a daily basis. With that said, Quero has put together a significantly better camp this year, as Teel has yet to record a hit and has struck out three times.

Nevertheless, most eyes will likely be on Braden Montgomery. One of the organization's top prospects, the expectation is that he works his way up to the majors at some point this season. The White Sox have seemingly left some flexibility in the outfield in anticipation of Montgomery's potential call-up. The 22-year-old has two hits in his six at-bats thus far, including a stand-up RBI triple.

Dodgers Lineup

1. Miguel Rojas, SS

2. Kyle Tucker, DH

3. Will Smith, C

4. Freddie Freeman, 1B

5. Teosacar Hernández, LF

6. Max Muncy, 3B

7. Andy Pages, CF

8. Alex Call, RF

9. Hyeseong Kim, 2B

On the Mound

White Sox – Sean Newcomb, LHP

Veteran pitcher Sean Newcomb is set to make his White Sox debut. The southpaw signed with Chicago on a one-year, $4.5 million deal. He brings some much-needed experience to a relatively young and raw bullpen. Over his 48 appearances last season – five of which were starts – he recorded an impressive 2.73 ERA thanks to a high groundball rate.

While it's unlikely that Newcomb will secure one of the final rotation spots, he at least has the versatility to be a long reliever or spot starter. The 32-year-old has also grown his arsenal over the years, blending a slurve and sinker with his fastball in 2025. Overall, fans should get used to seeing Newcomb in the fold as we inch into the regular season.

Los Angeles Dodgers – Tyler Glasnow, RHP

What is there to say? Tyler Glasnow has been among Major League Baseball's most respected arms for years, despite the injury trouble. He pairs a ridiculous fastball with an impressive slider and curve. And that's to say nothing of his elite extension. In 2025, his 29.0 percent strikeout rate sat in the league's 87th percentile.