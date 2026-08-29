Takeaways After Andrew Benintendi Records Every White Sox Hit in Win Over Twins

After Colson Montgomery was the hero for the Chicago White Sox in a win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, Andrew Benintendi did the same on Saturday afternoon, walking away with a 3-2 win.

Andrew Benintendi Continues Dominance Over Minnesota Twins

Aug 29, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Benintendi (23) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins with outfielder Braden Montgomery (24) during the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into Saturday's game, Benintendi was slashing .314/.380/.523 against the Twins in his career. He once again dominated Minnesota. Benintendi went 3-for-4 in Saturday's game, scoring two runs, driving in two go-ahead runs, including a go-ahead home run, and finished a triple shy of the cycle. In his last seven games, Benintendi is slashing .375/.407/.625 with seven runs driven in.

The White Sox finished with only three total hits on Saturday ... and Benintendi had them all.

It's been an amazing season for Benintendi, considering that he's been platooning at designated hitter with Randal Grichuk for the majority of the year. With 2027 being his last season on his five-year deal, the White Sox may consider bringing him back on a short-term extension. He's provided excellent veteran leadership while providing a good bat this season and should be rewarded.

Pitching Once Again Clutch

Aug 29, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde (47) looks in against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a surprising decision to start Erick Fedde for the first time since July 31, when he had been operating as a bulk reliever this month. He had a rough first inning, throwing 23 pitches and giving up a run. However, he would calm down after that, giving up two runs in five innings, with four strikeouts. It was his first time going five innings since July 31, as well.

Sean Newcomb had not given up an earned run in his last 10 appearances. He can now make that 11 straight. He threw three shutout innings, in which he gave up two hits and struck out three batters. Newcomb has been a revelation out of the bullpen for Chicago with a 2.19 ERA in 50 games. Only Grant Taylor has been better than Newcomb this season as a reliever. Bryan Hudson would come in for the save and deliver the White Sox win.

Next Up

On Sunday, the White Sox will look to sweep the Twins with José Urquidy on the mound. Whether he will start or be the bulk reliever is unknown as of now. After a dazzling performance against the Chicago Cubs, Urquidy came back down to Earth against the Texas Rangers. In just three innings, Urquidy gave up five runs.

For Minnesota, Zebby Matthews will be on the mound. In 18 starts, Matthews has a 4.86 ERA. In his last start against the Athletics, Matthews went seven innings, giving up just one run and striking out seven batters. The White Sox will hope to have more firepower than they did on Saturday to sweep Minnesota.