White Sox vs. Twins Lineup: Erik Fedde's First Start in Weeks, Usual Suspects, More
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Not only did the White Sox win their third straight to open their series against the Minnesota Twins, but they now are a season-high eight games above .500. It's hard to imagine their confidence being much higher than it is now.
Game Info
Who: Chicago White Sox (71-63) vs. Minnesota Twins (64-71)
Where: Target Field
When: 1:10 CT
Watch: CHSN
Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
Chicago White Sox Lineup
1. Sam Antonacci, LF
2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B
3. Miguel Vargas, 3B
4. Andrew Benintendi, DH
5. Braden Montgomery, RF
6. Colson Montgomery, SS
7. Chase Meidroth, 2B
8. Tristan Peters, CF
9. Jake Rogers, C
This is the same lineup the White Sox had in their last game, except for Jake Rogers starting at catcher instead of Drew Romo. It makes sense considering that Rogers technically is supposed to be the main catcher at the moment until Kyle Teel comes back. Romo just so happens to have gotten enough starts that he more or less became the primary catcher by default.
Andrew Benintendi made the most of his return to the lineup Friday after spending time on the bereavement list. The Sox were in desperate need of the player who has done well for the majority of the season. He provided just that with two RBIs, with the team's only other RBIs coming on Colson Montgomery's three-run homer in the first inning. Needless to say, he's earned his return to the cleanup spot.
Minnesota Twins Lineup
1. Luke Keaschall, RF
2. Brooks Lee, 3B
3. Ryan Jeffers, C
3. Kody Clemens, 2B
4. Josh Bell, DH
5. Royce Lewis, 1B
6. Trevor Larnach, LF
7. Kaelen Culpepper, SS
8. Victor Caratini, C
9. Walker Jenkins, CF
On The Mound...
Chicago White Sox - Erick Fedde, RHP
This will be Erick Fedde's first start since he defeated the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays on the road July 31. Since Luis Castillo was acquired at the trade deadline, he has been used as a bulk pitcher at various points in games. He has gone at least four innings in each of his past two appearances, and the White Sox need all the innings they can get from starting pitchers right now.
Minnesota Twins - Bailey Ober, RHP
After three consecutive starts of going six innings, Bailey Ober has not gone beyond the fifth in either of his past two outings. While he didn't give up more than two runs in either of those games, he threw 94 and 87 pitches, respectively. He has not faced the Sox this season but went 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two starts against them in 2025.
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After nearly eight years on newspaper night desks, Geoffrey began a lengthy tenure with Fighting Irish Wire to cover Notre Dame athletics for USA TODAY. He continues covering the Irish and other college football stories for The Voice of College Football. He also covers prep sports for the Daily Herald and Chicagoland Soccer, writes about Chicago sports for Da Windy City and helps run Chicago Bulls Confidential. He received a bachelor's degree from North Central College in 2011 and a master's degree from DePaul University in 2016. He hosts a World Series history podcast and hopes to visit every MLB stadium, so far having checked off 20 current ballparks and four demolished ones.Follow gfclark89