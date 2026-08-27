Takeaways After Tristan Peters Makes White Sox History in Series Win Over Rangers

After the Chicago White Sox won in a scoring frenzy on Tuesday night to even the series, they followed it up with another great performance against the Texas Rangers, winning 10-4.

In their latest series win, Tristan Peters made White Sox history, hitting a home run in his fifth consecutive game. Let's talk about it!

Tristan Peters and Offense Stay Hot

After scoring 11 runs in Tuesday night's win, the White Sox followed that up with another 10-run performance to win the series. The White Sox would register 15 hits, with everyone in the lineup but Randal Grichuk reaching base.

Peters was the star of the game, as he has been for the last five outings. Once again, he hit a home run, his 12th of the season, to make it five consecutive games with a home run.

He became the eighth White Sox player to complete this feat, joining Munetaka Murakami, A.J. Pierzynski, Paul Konerko, Carlos Lee, Frank Thomas, Ron Kittle, and Greg Luzinski. Great company, right? Of those players, Peters is the third rookie, joining Murakami, and Kittle.

Tristan Peters has homered in FIVE straight games! pic.twitter.com/CVJ0vPRRLL — MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2026

This was also Peters' first home run against a left-hander in his career, showcasing his increasing talent. Peters was 3-for-4 with two runs driven in. Brenton Doyle also hit a home run in this win to extend the lead and was 2-for-4 on the night.

Sean Burke Outing Doesn't Sink White Sox

You could tell just by the first couple of batters that Sean Burke didn't have the elite command we've gotten used to seeing the past few months. In just three innings, Burke had an unbelievably high 92 pitches, giving up two hits and eight walks. Despite the eight walks, Burke gave up just two runs, both of which came via the home run.

Sean Newcomb would come into the game soon after and continue his excellence on the mound. In three innings, he gave up just two hits, along with stranding two runners in the fourth inning. Newcomb has not given up an earned run since July 27. With a 2.28 ERA on the season, he has been one of the best pitchers on this team.

Jonathan Cannon would come in for the three-inning save, a rarity in today's game, but gave up two runs in the process on four hits and two walks.

Next Up

The White Sox will have a much-needed off day on Thursday before traveling to Minnesota for a pivotal series against the Twins. On Friday, Luis Castillo will start against Dean Kremer. Castillo has struggled in a White Sox uniform, with a 5.89 ERA in four starts. The hope is that he will get right before the playoffs.

Kremer, since being acquired by Minnesota at the trade deadline, has been the opposite. In four starts, he has a 3.18 ERA. The White Sox will look to carry their offensive dominance into this series.