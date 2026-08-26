Takeaways After Tristan Peters Stays Scalding Hot to Help White Sox Even Series

After the Chicago White Sox lost a backbreaker to the Texas Rangers on Monday night, the offense roared back early to defeat the Rangers 11-7.

Let's talk about an exciting win for the White Sox!

Tristan Peters, Offense Come Roaring Back

Aug 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Tristan Peters (29) points after hitting a two run home run during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a game on Monday that saw the White Sox score only two runs, the offense made a statement early. In the first inning, the White Sox scored six runs off two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. While this was a seesaw affair with the Rangers answering back almost every time the White Sox scored, the offense stayed cool and did its job.

Tristan Peters had a 3-for-3 night with two walks and three runs driven in, including his fourth consecutive game with a home run, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Peters is certainly on a heater right now, with a .318/.423/.909 slash line in his last seven games. After a horrid start to the second half of the season, Peters has certainly shown he's not done yet.

Miguel Vargas also continued his hot streak with a 2-for-4 night with a walk. He is now slashing .450/.645/.700 in his last seven games.

Pitching Fails to Keep Game a Blowout

Aug 15, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Jordan Hicks (44) pitches in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an early 6-0 lead, the White Sox were able to play a little fast and loose with their pitching and give starter Anthony Kay a longer leash. However, it didn't work out as well for Kay. A rough fifth inning would cause Kay to have a final line of 4.2 innings pitched with four runs, two walks, and four strikeouts. He now has a 3.72 ERA in his last seven starts.

After the White Sox extended the lead, the bullpen would make it a ballgame once again. Jordan Hicks would give up three runs in an inning of work, including a home run to Justin Foscue. However, Bryan Hudson, Hagen Smith, and Grant Taylor would nail down the rest of the game.

Next Up

The White Sox will look to win the series in a rubber match on Wednesday before a much-needed off day. White Sox ace Sean Burke will take the mound against MacKenzie Gore.

Burke has been a revelation for the White Sox and has been their most consistent pitcher throughout the season. While he's given up four runs in back-to-back games, Burke still has a 2.90 ERA in his last seven games. In 27 starts, Gore has a 4.26 ERA, including a 3.32 ERA in his last seven games. The White Sox will have to have the same fire they did against deGrom to defeat Gore.