White Sox vs. Rangers Lineup: Antonacci at DH, Doyle Against a Righty? More

After a poor loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday, the Chicago White Sox will look to bounce back with an unusual lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (68-63) vs. Texas Rangers (66-66)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, DH

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Braden Montgomery, RF

5. Colson Montgomery, SS

6. Chase Meidroth, 2B

7. Tristan Peters, LF

8. Brenton Doyle, CF

9. Drew Romo, C

Amid Andrew Benintendi's placement on the Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List, the White Sox had to scramble to fill a lineup spot. Because the White Sox are facing a right-hander on Tuesday, Randal Grichuk is not in the lineup, even though he has two home runs in his career against Jacob deGrom.

Sam Antonacci will be the designated hitter instead, a strange option for Will Venable. Not only will this be Antonacci's first game at DH in his career, but he has been cold as of late. In his last seven games, Antonacci is slashing .136/.321/.136 and might need a day off soon.

Munetaka Murakami and Miguel Vargas will be high up in the lineup, per usual. Murakami has been struggling as well, with a .107/.194/.214 slash line in his last seven games. However, Braden Montgomery will be batting cleanup and Colson Montgomery behind him. The latter Montgomery has been a shell of himself lately. In his last 30 games, he is slashing .171/.233/.274 with 51 strikeouts in 117 at-bats. At this point, he should not be batting high up in the order with RISP opportunities.

Tristan Peters will be batting seventh, despite three consecutive games with a home run and a .261/.320/.696 slash line in his last seven games. Lastly, Brenton Doyle will be facing a right-hander, despite being mostly a platoon player to open his White Sox tenure. Drew Romo will round things out behind the plate.

Texas Rangers Lineup

1. Justin Foscue, 2B

2. Corey Seager, SS

3. Wyatt Langford, LF

4. Brandon Nimmo, RF

5. Ezequiel Duran, CF

6. Jake Burger, 1B

7. Logan O'Hoppe, DH

8. Cody Freeman, 3B

9. Danny Jansen, C

On The Mound...

Aug 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay (18) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Anthony Kay, LHP

After a somewhat rough start to the season, Anthony Kay has been doing very well. In his last seven starts, Kay has a 3.32 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 38 innings. In his previous outing against the Atlanta Braves, Kay went six innings, giving up two runs with six strikeouts.

Texas Rangers - Jacob deGrom, RHP

The two-time Cy Young winner is having a down year with a 3.77 ERA. If this holds, it would be his career-high ERA. In his last seven starts, he has a 4.65 ERA, giving up lots of hard contact. However, he can still show serious flashes of his former self, so the White Sox will need to be more patient against deGrom than they were against Kumar Rocker.