Takeaways After White Sox Offense is Shut Down in Series Finale Against Twins
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After a great win on Saturday forged by the bullpen and clutch hitting, the Chicago White Sox lost 5-1 to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Let's talk about it!
Offense Struggles Against Twins
Through 5.2 innings, Twins starter Zebby Matthews was throwing a perfect game. A Drew Romo single would end the looming threat of a perfect game. A Sam Antonacci double would pose a threat for the White Sox with runners in scoring position. However, Munetaka Murakami would fail to drive in the runners. Antonacci would go 2-for-4 with a base hit and a double. A ninth-inning rally would cause some concern for Minnesota, but the White Sox were unable to come back in this one.
The White Sox, for the second consecutive day, would register a poor offensive game. Unfortunately for Chicago, they would end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard this time after winning on Saturday with Andrew Benintendi's three-hit game. Matthews would end up throwing 8.1 innings, with one run allowed in the ninth inning.
Opener Fails for White Sox
With José Urquidy expected to get the bulk of the work out of the bullpen, the White Sox opted for Jordan Hicks as the opener for this one. However, with a mix of bad pitching and defense, Hicks would fail to get the job done. Recording just two outs, Hicks would walk two batters, give up one hit, and give up three runs. Hicks raised his ERA to 4.43 after a failed double play due to an errant Colson Montgomery throw would extend the inning.
Tyler Gilbert was thrown into the mix after Hicks, instead of Urquidy. In 2.1 innings, Gilbert gave up five hits and one earned run. Four of Gilbert's five appearances for Chicago this season have resulted in him giving up a run. As for Urquidy, he would give up just one run in five innings, with three hits and one strikeout. It was a much better outing for Urquidy, but his roster spot may still be in jeopardy with Drew Thorpe waiting in the wings.
Next Up
After a disappointing loss to the Twins, the White Sox will travel to Houston for a bout with the Astros. This will be a pivotal four-game series for the White Sox, who are currently 3.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the division lead.
Anthony Kay will be on the mound for Chicago against Peter Lambert. Kay, in his last seven games, has a 3.72 ERA. In his last game, he gave up four runs in just 4.2 innings. As for Lambert, despite a 3.66 ERA on the season, he has a disastrous 5.25 ERA in his last seven games. This includes a nine-run meltdown against the Los Angeles Angels on August 20. The White Sox will need Lambert to show that version of himself to win the series opener.
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Matthew Singer is a contributor for White Sox on SI. Before joining SI in 2026, he worked for Heavy as an MLB contributor and Cubs on SI. Singer has a master's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. He loves sports more than anything in the world.