After a great win on Saturday forged by the bullpen and clutch hitting, the Chicago White Sox lost 5-1 to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Let's talk about it!

Offense Struggles Against Twins

Aug 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas (20) and first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) celebrate defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through 5.2 innings, Twins starter Zebby Matthews was throwing a perfect game. A Drew Romo single would end the looming threat of a perfect game. A Sam Antonacci double would pose a threat for the White Sox with runners in scoring position. However, Munetaka Murakami would fail to drive in the runners. Antonacci would go 2-for-4 with a base hit and a double. A ninth-inning rally would cause some concern for Minnesota, but the White Sox were unable to come back in this one.

The White Sox, for the second consecutive day, would register a poor offensive game. Unfortunately for Chicago, they would end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard this time after winning on Saturday with Andrew Benintendi's three-hit game. Matthews would end up throwing 8.1 innings, with one run allowed in the ninth inning.

Opener Fails for White Sox

Aug 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jordan Hicks (44) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With José Urquidy expected to get the bulk of the work out of the bullpen, the White Sox opted for Jordan Hicks as the opener for this one. However, with a mix of bad pitching and defense, Hicks would fail to get the job done. Recording just two outs, Hicks would walk two batters, give up one hit, and give up three runs. Hicks raised his ERA to 4.43 after a failed double play due to an errant Colson Montgomery throw would extend the inning.

Tyler Gilbert was thrown into the mix after Hicks, instead of Urquidy. In 2.1 innings, Gilbert gave up five hits and one earned run. Four of Gilbert's five appearances for Chicago this season have resulted in him giving up a run. As for Urquidy, he would give up just one run in five innings, with three hits and one strikeout. It was a much better outing for Urquidy, but his roster spot may still be in jeopardy with Drew Thorpe waiting in the wings.

Next Up

After a disappointing loss to the Twins, the White Sox will travel to Houston for a bout with the Astros. This will be a pivotal four-game series for the White Sox, who are currently 3.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the division lead.

Anthony Kay will be on the mound for Chicago against Peter Lambert. Kay, in his last seven games, has a 3.72 ERA. In his last game, he gave up four runs in just 4.2 innings. As for Lambert, despite a 3.66 ERA on the season, he has a disastrous 5.25 ERA in his last seven games. This includes a nine-run meltdown against the Los Angeles Angels on August 20. The White Sox will need Lambert to show that version of himself to win the series opener.