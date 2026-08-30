White Sox vs. Twins Lineup: Jordan Hicks to Start, Chase Meidroth Sitting, More

Thanks to Andrew Benintendi, the White Sox are in position to sweep the Minnesota Twins. That means Will Venable can tinker with the lineup a little bit, but not so much that it looks radically different.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (72-63) vs. Minnesota Twins (64-72)

Where: Target Field

When: 1:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, 2B

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Colson Montgomery, SS

7. Tristan Peters, LF

8. Brenton Doyle, CF

9. Drew Romo, C

The major difference from the previous games in this series is that Chase Meidroth is getting a day off, or at least being saved for a matchup in which he would be in the best spot to pinch-hit. The best response to that appears to be placing Brenton Doyle in center field.

Andrew Benintendi has been terrific in the cleanup spot since returning from the bereavement list. Not only did he have every hit for the Sox on Saturday, but four of his five hits in this series have given the Sox the lead. Call it luck for being in that situation so much if you want, but he still needed to come through in those spots, and come through he has!

Minnesota Twins Lineup

1. Luke Keaschall, RF

2. Brooks Lee, 3B

3. Kody Clemens, 2B

4. Ryan Jeffers, C

5. Josh Bell, DH

6. Trevor Larnach, LF

7. Royce Lewis, 1B

8. Kaelen Culpepper, SS

9. Walker Jenkins, CF

On The Mound...

Aug 15, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Jordan Hicks (44) pitches in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Jordan Hicks, RHP

The White Sox once again are going with an opener, but in a much healthier situation with their pitching staff than they usually have been in lately. Jose Urquidy will likely will follow Hicks, as he's had the typical rest afforded to a starting pitcher. If Urquidy does come in, it might be his last chance to prove his rough outing last time out was a fluke. Meanwhile, Hicks has opened only one other game for the Sox on Aug. 1.

Minnesota Twins - Zebby Matthews, RHP

The White Sox will have their work cut out for them, as Matthews has won all four of his starts in August so far and is fresh off tying his career high with seven innings pitched. However, the Sox have shown they can get to him. He was the losing pitcher during the teams' Memorial Day matchup at Rate Field. On the flip side, Matthews met exactly the minimum criteria for a quality start that day, so nothing is guaranteed.