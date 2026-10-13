Toughest Contract Decision Facing the White Sox This Winter

When Munetaka Murakami was named an All-Star during his rookie season, he seemed like a shoo-in to receive the first nine-figure contract in White Sox history. Fans openly advocated for it on social media, perhaps in part in the hopes that this would finally separate them from the Athletics as the only teams never to sign a player for at least $100 million.

While Murakami might be on his way toward getting that money, the discourse surrounding the issue has cooled considerably. That's because the version of Murakami fans were originally talking about slashed .232/.371/.540 in the first half. In other words, what you want to see from a power hitter.

Although Murakami has continued to hit home runs since the All-Star break, the all-or-nothing version of the hitter that scared off many potential suitors last offseason has come to the forefront. As time went on, it became harder to argue that Murakami's style wasn't detrimental to the Sox.

Will the White Sox Extend Munetaka Murakami?

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) walks back to the dugout after striking out during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Upon returning from the All-Star festivities, Munetaka Murakami tailed off as an overall hitter. The second half saw him put up a slash line of .185/.327/.424. While he matched his number of walks, he struck out 22 more times.

The playoffs were even less kind to Murakami. While he had a key home run in Game 1 of an ALDS win, it was the exception to a very bitter rule. His slash line over seven postseason games dipped further still to .185/.258/.296. He struck out 16 times while drawing over three walks.

Several White Sox players are about to hit free agency, but Murakami has one year and $17 million left on his contract. That's fine on paper, but the Sox need to decide whether he's worth throwing a lot more money at.

The Sox aren't going to write a blank check for Murakami just to get the image of being a cheap franchise off their back. That would be fiscally irresponsible, and such a contract at this point would put it at risk of becoming an albatross.

But would the Sox be better off stuck with a contract not fully worth the production than losing Murakami for nothing in free agency? That's the question the Sox will have to answer this offseason. As much as they surely didn't want to discuss a new contract for Murakami this soon, they might not have any choice. If that can't get anything done, finding a trade partner would be the only reasonable move.

It's a tough situation, but it's the reality of the business of baseball. Do the Sox make Murakami prove it, or should they just pay him now? The decision won't and shouldn't be made lightly.